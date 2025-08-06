Shatta Wale claims he bought the Lamborghini for $150,000 without knowing it was stolen

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has responded defiantly following the seizure of his yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), acting on directives from the FBI.

During a TikTok Live session on the evening of Tuesday, 5 August 2025, shortly after EOCO released a statement signed by its Acting Executive Director, Raymond Archer, the outspoken musician expressed his displeasure with the security agency's actions and insisted he had done nothing wrong.

Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah, claimed he purchased the vehicle for $150,000 and was unaware that it had any links to criminal activity in the United States.

"After this whole thing, Raymond Archer, I go leave the car for you people. Don’t come to my house. Make nobody say they invite me. That be why I buy new Lamborghini," he declared, visibly emotional during the livestream.

The On God hitmaker went on to share a more reflective message, suggesting that material possessions like luxury cars hold little value in the grand scheme of life.

"We all go die and leave all these things," he said, adding that buying another Lamborghini was a way to show that it was “just a car".

Frustrated by what he sees as repeated legal challenges throughout his career, Shatta Wale lamented the obstacles he has faced as an artist in Ghana. He also made a bold claim about his political ambitions, stating: “One day, I go be president of Ghana.”

He further added:

That yellow Lamborghini, I no even want am. Car sef we dey talk about am like that, before you go drive then something go happen. Take am. Make them take go America and go chew am. ‘Cause I no need am. I no even want am. That be why I buy a new one.

Shortly after the livestream, Shatta Wale faced further criticism online when he posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing what he described as a brand-new Lamborghini. However, the post stirred controversy, with one fan accusing him of repainting his old yellow Lamborghini purple and attempting to pass it off as a new purchase.

Despite the backlash, Shatta Wale has maintained that the purple Lamborghini is indeed new, using the moment to silence his critics and double down on his assertion that “money isn’t everything.”