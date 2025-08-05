Most personalities after attaining a certain level of fame try their best to leverage the attention on a business idea in order to create another stream of income. The above phenomenon has been in entertainment across the globe since the days of old. Sadly, not all businesses started by celebrities survive the harsh business world. Most of these businesses owned by celebrities die off before it makes their first million for the owner. Sometimes the business does not even grow past the launching stage.

Ghanaian Personalities Whose Business Endeavours Failed to Gain Momentum Despite Early Fanfare:

1. Sark Collection by Sarkodie

In April 2013, Sarkodie, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most successful rappers, launched his clothing line Sark by Yas in partnership with designer Yas. The line included caps, belts, t-shirts, sneakers and more, and enjoyed enthusiasm from celebrities including Tiwa Savage, David Jay, and Mugeez of R2Bees. Despite its promising start, Sark Collection quietly faded away in subsequent years, disappearing from both public attention and retail outlets.

2. Aphrodisiac Night Club by Confidence Haugen

Media personality Confidence Haugen made waves as the owner of Aphrodisiac Night Club in Dzorwulu, Accra. The club was a prestigious hotspot for over a decade before closing in 2015 due to challenges including Ghana’s power crisis (“dumsor”). Her decision marked the end of a major nightlife era in Accra.

3. Micci Belino by Mzbel

Singer-turned-presenter Mzbel teased the fashion world in 2011, claiming she was styled by her own Micci Belino fashion brand. The label came to life in 2013 with a boutique in Sakaman, but it soon vanished. Today, neither the physical shop nor the brand are known to remain active.

4. Fella Makafui’s wine shop

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui once ventured into the wine business with a shop of her own. While initially diffuse, the venture was later deemed unsuccessful and discontinued. Fella admitted she lacked the passion for it, and shared that she consumed some of the remaining stock and shared others with friends. She has since highlighted her successful makeup brand and hinted at other forthcoming business ventures.

5. John Dumelo’s J.Melo fashion label

In 2018, actor John Dumelo launched J.Melo, a fashion brand intended to elevate his personal style and brand identity. Unfortunately, the label folded. In 2017 he had diversified his interests across three business ventures, one of which failed, but he maintained focus on the more promising agricultural and animal husbandry investments.

6. Roc.Doms Condoms by Reggie Rockstone

Regarded as a pioneer of hiplife music, Reggie Rockstone initiated Rockstone Condoms, branded as Roc.Doms, in 2013. Despite the novelty and alignment with his musical persona, the product failed to gain enduring traction.

A harsh reality-and a deeper conversation

It’s not uncommon for celebrity-backed startups to fizzle out, particularly in sectors where brand appeal doesn’t translate into operational resilience or market sustainability. In Ghana, these examples underscore a broader truth: success in entertainment doesn’t guarantee success in business.