'I inspired you; stop the noise and respect the trailblazers' - Agya Koo to LilWin

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has firmly responded to recent remarks made by fellow actor and filmmaker LilWin, who downplayed Agya Koo’s current relevance in Ghana’s movie industry.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, LilWin claimed that Agya Koo was “living on past glory”, suggesting that the legendary actor had resorted to hosting podcasts and performing at funerals rather than remaining active in mainstream film production. The comments have stirred significant debate online, with many viewing them as dismissive of Agya Koo’s iconic role in building Kumawood.

In response, Agya Koo took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to address the claims. He acknowledged his recent shift into live band performances but rejected any notion that his career was fading.

He wrote,

I’m proud to have inspired many actors and actresses, including you. I’ve transitioned to live band and I’m loving it. You’re also making music, and I’m proud to have inspired many actors and actresses, including you. Just that you make noise on beat like some Bantama ‘kwenkwen’ seller

Taking a firm jab at LilWin’s assertion of being the current face of Ghanaian cinema, Agya Koo added:

You claim your time is now? Nigerian movies weren’t widely accepted in Ghana back in my day, but my movies were the talk of the town. You’re chasing recognition in Nigeria, yet you’re claiming to be the king? Keep pushing the boundaries of art – and stop making noise, Actor Kwame