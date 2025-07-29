Daddy Lumba takes over Apple Music Ghana Top 100 after his death

The late Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, has seen an extraordinary resurgence on Apple Music Ghana’s Top Songs chart, with several of his classic tracks climbing to top positions just days after his passing. The renewed popularity of his music serves as a poignant national tribute to the beloved icon.

According to official Apple Music Ghana data released on Monday, 28th July, his song “Makra Mo” currently holds the No. 1 spot, reflecting the emotional connection fans continue to feel towards his work during this period of mourning.

Other notable entries in the Top 20 include:

“Ankwanoma” at No. 5

“Sika” at No. 6

“Se Sumye Kasa A” at No. 13

“Mpempem Do Me” at No. 15

“Mensei Da Harry (Remix)” at No. 17

“Bribi Gyegye Wo” at No. 18

In total, 30 of Daddy Lumba’s songs are now featured in the Top 100 on the platform , a remarkable feat that underscores the nation’s collective grief and admiration for his enduring legacy.

The chart update also revealed that 22 of his albums are currently ranking on Apple Music Ghana’s Top Albums list , the highest number of simultaneous entries ever recorded by a Ghanaian artiste.

Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 26th July 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra. He had reportedly been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

In a statement released by his family through their legal representatives, Baba Jamal & Associates, the highlife star was described as more than just a musician , he was a national treasure.

"Daddy Lumba was more than a musician; he was a cultural icon whose music touched countless lives," the statement read, highlighting his impact on generations of Ghanaians.