Daddy Lumba’s family sets date for vigil, opens book of condolence

The Fosu family of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has announced plans to hold a candlelight vigil in honour of the late music legend.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Creative Arts Agency, is scheduled to take place at Independence Square in Accra on Saturday, 2nd August 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

In addition, the family has announced that a Book of Condolence in honour of Daddy Lumba will be opened on Tuesday, 29th July at his private residence on Kinshasha Crescent, House Number 12 (GA-332-9264), from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

ALSO READ: Lil Win teases next big project after controversial Ibrahim Traoré biopic

In a statement dated 27th July and signed by their lawyer, the family expressed their heartfelt appreciation to all well-wishers, friends, colleagues, fans and the general public for the outpouring of love, prayers and support following the passing of their beloved Daddy Lumba.

The family also reiterated the need for the public to continue respecting their privacy as they mourn their loss, while inviting everyone to celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of Daddy Lumba. Further details regarding the final funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course.

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba’s death was confirmed on Saturday, 26th July, after a short illness, sending the general public, especially his fans and the entertainment community, into mourning.

Since then, several prominent figures, including President John Mahama and former President Akufo-Addo, have shared heartfelt tributes in honour of the late singer.