Ex-CEO of Astronomer to sue Coldplay over 'Kiss Cam' humiliation

A seemingly innocent moment at a Coldplay concert has spiralled into a very public nightmare for former tech CEO, Andy Byron, who is now reportedly considering legal action against the band following a viral 'kiss cam' incident.

During a recent Coldplay show in Massachusetts, the infamous 'kiss cam' spotlighted Andy Byron, the then-CEO of tech firm Astronomer, and the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, locked in a very public display of affection. As soon as the camera zoomed in, the pair conspicuously hid their faces and turned their backs, a move that only intensified the ensuing online frenzy.

The fallout was swift and severe. Both Byron and Cabot, who are reportedly married to separate partners, were promptly placed on administrative leave by Astronomer. By Friday, 25th July, the company's Board of Directors officially confirmed Byron's resignation. Kristin Cabot also tendered her resignation.

Adding to Byron's woes, sources suggest his personal life has been significantly impacted, with his wife, Megan Kerrigan, reportedly moving out of their shared home. Kerrigan, an educator, also removed her husband's surname from her Facebook profile before deactivating her account entirely. Kristin Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum.

Now, in a remarkable turn of events, Andy Byron is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit against Coldplay and the event organisers, citing claims of "emotional distress" and "invasion of privacy." A source close to Byron told Page Six: "He didn't consent to being filmed or publicly humiliated. He thinks Coldplay made him a meme."

Legal experts have begun weighing in on the potential merits of such a case. Attorney Camron Dowlatshahi of MSD Lawyers suggested a possible avenue for litigation, telling Page Six: "If we are getting creative, a possible claim would be for defamation, specifically as it relates to Chris Martin characterising the two as having an 'affair.'" Dowlatshahi further clarified that for a defamation claim to succeed, Byron would need to demonstrate "that there wasn't an affair."

