NPP announces timetable for presidential primaries - Full details

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mapped out a six-month journey to choose their candidate for the 2026 general election, with the process kicking off next week.

The party's presidential primary timeline begins on Monday, July 29, when hopefuls can start submitting their nomination papers. Those eyeing the top job have exactly one month to get their paperwork in order, with the deadline set for August 28.

Selection process

NPP Presidential aspirants

Once nominations close, things move quickly. Party bosses will spend a week in mid-September, from the 15TH to 22nd, scrutinising each candidate to ensure they meet all requirements. This vetting exercise will determine who makes the cut for the actual contest.

The vetting committee will present their findings to the National Council and National Executive Council on September 29, 2025. Any candidate unhappy with the outcome gets a brief window from September 30, 2025, to October 3, 2025, to lodge complaints or appeals.

Party leadership will meet on October 7, 2025, to iron out any remaining issues before publishing the final list of approved candidates the following day. October 10, 2025, sees the ballot order decided through a draw, with the formal election notice going out a week later on October 17, 2025.

Election day plans

NPP

The main event is scheduled for January 31, 2026, giving candidates over three months to campaign across the country. Should no candidate secure enough votes to win outright, a run-off between the top two contenders will take place on Valentine's Day - February 14, 2026.

Party officials are calling for a clean, respectful campaign that upholds democratic principles. The winner will lead the NPP's charge to retain power in what promises to be a fiercely contested general election.

This structured approach ensures ample time for campaigning whilst maintaining the party's internal democratic processes as they seek to extend their tenure in government.

Key dates

NPP

Opening of nomination - July 29, 2025.

Closing of nomination - August 28, 2025.

Vetting - September 15 to 22, 2025.

Recommendations of vetting reports to NC – September 29, 2025.

Submission Of Petition - September 30 to October 3, 2025.

NEC/NC - October 7, 2025.

Publication of nominees - October 8, 2025.

Balloting - October 10, 2025.

Notice Of poll – October 17, 2025.

Election - January 31, 2026.