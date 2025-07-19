All you must know about NPP's National Delegates Conference today

The New Patriotic Party holds its crucial National Delegates Conference today at the University of Ghana Stadium, with over 5,500 delegates gathering to chart the party's future after their 2024 election defeat.
The conference comes at a critical time for the NPP, which suffered its worst electoral loss in the Fourth Republic when John Dramani Mahama's NDC won 56.55% of votes and 184 parliamentary seats in December 2024.
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid failed, ending the party's eight-year rule.
Running under the theme "Rebuilding Together with our Values," today's meeting aims to rebuild party unity and address the issues that led to their defeat.
Key agenda items
Delegates will vote on more than 50 consolidated motions covering constitutional changes and party reforms. Planning Committee Chairman Joseph Osei Owusu explained the process:
In all, we have about a little over 50 motions. You may have one amendment, which will have about 50 proposed amendments. So, what the motions are doing is to consolidate the various issues that come around, and the members will have to vote on those motions.
These motions stem from over 300 proposed amendments submitted to the party's Amendments Committee. The proposals have been compiled into a booklet already reviewed by the National Executive Committee.
All 14 constitutional changes proposed
All members of the NCOE shall vote in ALL National Elections.
In addition to the Regional Representatives on the NCOE, the Council is allowed to nominate five (5) members for appointment to the Council based on distinguished service, support, and exemplary commitment to the advancement of the Party. This will be done from time to time.
All past Presidents, past Vice Presidents, and past National Chairmen will be inducted to NCOE at the end of their service to ensure the harnessing of their experiences to the Council.
The NCOE must not support or be seen to favour any candidate.
When in power, there shall be a mandatory quarterly meeting with the President where issues of concern will be discussed. This meeting will offer the President or the Presidential Candidate to give account of his/her stewardship for appropriate political counsel.
The NCOE shall be represented by five (5) of its members (Chairman, Vice Chairman, plus three others) on the National Council of the Party.
The NCOE shall be given an operational budget to carry out its functions.
The NCOE shall institute an annual nationwide conference to review the Party's activities at all levels to secure the foundation upon which the party's stability and strategic direction can be anchored.
The NCOE shall establish a Judicial Committee consisting of both lawyers and non-lawyers which shall act as the final appeal body within the party. The Committee shall apply wisdom to the law, ADR and no bias to resolve controversies and disputes.
The NCOE shall also be advisory to the National Council of the Party at all levels including the Flagbearer. 40 Circulated by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong
Upon election, the Flagbearer shall appear before the NCOE for advice and input into the campaign strategy and direction. Principles regarding the selection of Running Mate (gender, regional balance, religion, etc.)
The Flagbearer, upon selection/ election, shall be introduced to the NCOE by the National Chairman before the official outdooring.
The NCOE must be kept informed of the contents of the Flagbearer's maiden speech.
The elected President must select ministers, chief executives, MMDCEs in consultation with the NCOE.
Timeline
Osei Owusu expects all motions to be considered and voted on by 4 PM today.
The conference outcome will shape the NPP's direction as they prepare for the 2028 elections.