Mahama unveils advanced National Signals Bureau Regional Command in Ho

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated the National Signals Bureau’s newly established Volta Regional Command in Ho, underscoring the critical role of robust intelligence systems in safeguarding Ghana’s security and supporting national development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing guests at the ceremony, the President emphasised that intelligence gathering remains central to the country’s stability.

He reiterated that “security is the foundation of development and intelligence is the backbone of security,” assuring that the government will continue to strengthen national intelligence and security institutions.

President Mahama also highlighted the rapidly expanding influence of technology in the security space, noting that artificial intelligence and cybersecurity have become indispensable tools in modern intelligence operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained that the ongoing expansion of the National Signals Bureau across the regions is vital for enhancing national surveillance and protecting Ghana’s digital and cyber infrastructure.

The newly opened Volta Regional Command will serve as the primary hub for intelligence and security coordination in the region.

The facility is equipped with advanced technology and integrated into both regional and national surveillance networks to support real-time monitoring and rapid response.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak commended the government’s sustained investment in national security. He revealed that four additional regional commands of the National Signals Bureau are expected to become operational before the close of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commissioning of the Volta Regional Command forms part of a broader national strategy to modernise Ghana’s intelligence architecture.

As security threats become more sophisticated, ranging from cyberattacks to cross-border crime, the government is prioritising technology-driven intelligence systems to stay ahead of emerging risks.