Advertisement

Mahama unveils advanced National Signals Bureau Regional Command in Ho

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:06 - 07 December 2025
Advertisement

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated the National Signals Bureau’s newly established Volta Regional Command in Ho, underscoring the critical role of robust intelligence systems in safeguarding Ghana’s security and supporting national development.

Advertisement

Addressing guests at the ceremony, the President emphasised that intelligence gathering remains central to the country’s stability.

He reiterated that “security is the foundation of development and intelligence is the backbone of security,” assuring that the government will continue to strengthen national intelligence and security institutions.

MUST READ: FIFA World Cup Draw: Ghana get England, France drawn in group with Senegal - Full List

President Mahama also highlighted the rapidly expanding influence of technology in the security space, noting that artificial intelligence and cybersecurity have become indispensable tools in modern intelligence operations.

Advertisement

He explained that the ongoing expansion of the National Signals Bureau across the regions is vital for enhancing national surveillance and protecting Ghana’s digital and cyber infrastructure.

The newly opened Volta Regional Command will serve as the primary hub for intelligence and security coordination in the region.

READ ALSO: Farmers Day: Mahama calls on professionals to enter farming, pushes for cheaper credit access

The facility is equipped with advanced technology and integrated into both regional and national surveillance networks to support real-time monitoring and rapid response.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak commended the government’s sustained investment in national security. He revealed that four additional regional commands of the National Signals Bureau are expected to become operational before the close of the year.

Advertisement

The commissioning of the Volta Regional Command forms part of a broader national strategy to modernise Ghana’s intelligence architecture.

READ MORE: Harvard employs Ghanaian Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, who was charged over a viral anti-Israel protest

As security threats become more sophisticated, ranging from cyberattacks to cross-border crime, the government is prioritising technology-driven intelligence systems to stay ahead of emerging risks.

The expanded presence of the National Signals Bureau is expected to strengthen early-warning capabilities, improve inter-agency coordination, and enhance overall national resilience.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Michael Owen slams Mohamed Salah over explosive post-match comments
Sports
08.12.2025
Michael Owen slams Mohamed Salah over explosive post-match comments
Zito remains confident in Kotoko’s title chances despite the setback at Hohoe
Sports
08.12.2025
Zito remains confident in Kotoko’s title chances despite the setback at Hohoe
Benin in turmoil as soldiers declare coup and remove Patrice Talon
News
07.12.2025
Benin in turmoil as soldiers declare coup and remove Patrice Talon
BREAKING : Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo reportedly passes away
Entertainment
07.12.2025
BREAKING : Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo reportedly passes away
Otto Addo
Sports
07.12.2025
'We can beat anyone' – Otto Addo reacts to 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
Mahama unveils advanced National Signals Bureau Regional Command in Ho
News
07.12.2025
Mahama unveils advanced National Signals Bureau Regional Command in Ho