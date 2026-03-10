5 times Counsellor Lutterodt’s ‘reckless’ media comments landed him in trouble

Counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, is a Ghanaian public figure who has become synonymous with controversy. Known for his outspoken and often inflammatory remarks, Lutterodt has found himself at the centre of multiple scandals and public backlash over the years.

1. Arrest Over Alleged Incitement of Violence

Lutterodt was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service for alleged incitement of violence and offensive conduct on March 9, 2026. The arrest followed remarks he reportedly made during a live radio programme in which he encouraged some Ga youth to exhume the body of late highlife musician Daddy Lumba from his residence.

While the arrest sparked debates about freedom of speech, it also drew criticism from many Ghanaians who deemed his comments reckless and inflammatory.

2. Ban from Practising as a Counsellor

Lutterodt’s controversies extend beyond legal issues. In September 2019, the Ghana Psychological Council banned him from practising as a counsellor. The ban came amid growing concerns over his approach to counselling, which many professionals described as unethical. Lutterodt publicly objected to the decision at the time, arguing that his methods were being misunderstood and unfairly criticised.

3. Church Scandal

In March 2021, reports surfaced alleging that Lutterodt had been disgraced and dismissed from his church following claims that he had impregnated six women. The scandal generated significant media attention and intensified scrutiny of his personal and professional conduct, raising questions about his credibility as a counsellor and public figure.

4. “Team Legal Wives” Fundraising Controversy

Lutterodt also faced scrutiny over a fundraising activity organised by his “Team Legal Wives” group. Questions were raised regarding the management and use of the funds collected, with critics accusing him of mismanagement and lack of transparency.

5. Ongoing Public Outrage

Even outside of formal scandals, Lutterodt frequently attracts public outrage for his comments on relationships and social issues. His controversial views on topics such as DNA tests, infidelity, and the personal lives of public figures have often drawn criticism for being insensitive, inflammatory, or polarising.

Despite the backlash, Lutterodt remains a widely recognised and influential voice in Ghanaian media. Supporters argue that his frankness is refreshing, while critics insist that his frequent controversies reflect a disregard for social norms and professional ethics.

Over the years, Counsellor Lutterodt has carved a reputation as a figure who consistently provokes debate. Whether it is through his media appearances, counselling advice, or public statements, his actions continue to elicit strong reactions from both supporters and detractors alike.