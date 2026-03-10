Age verification required
Bullet drops secrets about his work with Ebony 9 years after singer’s death: ‘I might have ended up in prison’
Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet and chief executive of RuffTown Records, has revealed that nurturing the career of late singer Ebony Reigns nearly pushed him into financial ruin.
According to the music executive, he had to rely on personal loans to fund the early stages of the singer’s career, explaining that he invested heavily in promotions and production before the artiste achieved mainstream success. Bullet said some of those debts remain unpaid years after Ebony’s passing.
He made the disclosure during an interview on Atuu on UTV, where he described the financial burden he carried behind the scenes during the singer’s rapid rise to fame.
He said.
I invested a lot of money in her before she became famous. I had to take loans from people just to promote her, but many people do not know this. Even now, I am still paying some of those loans
Bullet explained that although Ebony’s popularity grew quickly, the investments he had made in developing her brand had not yet begun to generate significant returns before her untimely death in February 2018. As a result, he was left with debts that became difficult to settle.
He noted that the situation could have taken a far more serious turn if another artiste had not emerged under the label shortly afterwards.
It is very sad because if Wendy Shay had not come into the picture at the time she did, I might have ended up in prison. People do not know this. You can ask Kobby and Gatdoe how much I owe them
He disclosed,
The RuffTown Records boss also addressed rumours that circulated after Ebony’s death, which suggested he had disagreements with the singer’s father over her alleged properties.
He questioned;
Some people claimed I was fighting with Ebony’s father over her properties. But which artiste in Ghana can acquire properties within just two years?
Bullet added that the financial reality of the music industry at the time was often misunderstood by the public. According to him, revenue streams for artistes were limited, as streaming platforms were not yet generating substantial income and performance fees were relatively modest.
His remarks shed light on the less visible challenges faced by music executives who invest heavily in developing artistes long before they achieve commercial success.