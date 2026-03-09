Age verification required
Juliet Ibrahim talks about marriage after past challenges: ‘I need somebody who complements me’
Ghanaian actress and film producer Juliet Ibrahim has revealed that she remains open to the idea of marriage despite the challenges she has faced in past relationships.
Speaking in an interview on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM on 7 March 2026, the actress responded positively when host Kwame Dadzie asked whether she would consider getting married again following her divorce and previous relationship struggles.
She replied;
Yes, I will. I will. Why not?
During the discussion, Ibrahim also shared how her past experiences have reshaped her views on love, relationships and partnership. According to her, maturity and life lessons have helped her develop a clearer understanding of the kind of relationship she desires.
She explained;
You already know what you want that adds value to your life right now. And you really do not want any stress
The actress noted that her evolving perspective on relationships is closely tied to her personal growth and professional ambitions. As someone deeply involved in her career, she said she needs a partner who appreciates and supports her lifestyle rather than expecting her to confine herself to conventional domestic roles.
She said;
I am not the kind of woman who will just sit in the bedroom and the kitchen and remain there. I have to be out there. So I need somebody who complements me, someone who understands that I am both traditional and modern. We meet each other halfway
Ibrahim also addressed the assumptions some men make about her because of her public profile. She explained that her celebrity status often leads potential partners to believe she may be difficult or high-maintenance, an assumption she considers helpful in revealing incompatible matches.
She added,
So when I hear guys say that, I just think, then you are not the one for me. It actually makes it easier for me to weed out those who are not,
Juliet Ibrahim was previously married to Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the son of inventor and founder of Kantanka Automobile Company, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. The couple married in 2010 but divorced in 2014. They share a son.
Following the end of that marriage, she was also in a relationship with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim.
Over the years, the actress has openly spoken about some of the difficult experiences she has endured in relationships, including incidents of abuse and sexual assault. Despite those challenges, she says she remains hopeful about finding a fulfilling partnership in the future.