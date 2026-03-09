Advertisement

Juliet Ibrahim talks about marriage after past challenges: ‘I need somebody who complements me’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:22 - 09 March 2026
Juliet Ibrahim
Actress Juliet Ibrahim says she is willing to give marriage another chance, explaining that maturity and life experiences have helped her understand the type of partner who adds value to her life.
Advertisement

Ghanaian actress and film producer Juliet Ibrahim has revealed that she remains open to the idea of marriage despite the challenges she has faced in past relationships.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM on 7 March 2026, the actress responded positively when host Kwame Dadzie asked whether she would consider getting married again following her divorce and previous relationship struggles.

She replied;

READ MORE: Man alleges he is Asake’s real father: 'I gave him up for adoption'

Yes, I will. I will. Why not?
Advertisement

During the discussion, Ibrahim also shared how her past experiences have reshaped her views on love, relationships and partnership. According to her, maturity and life lessons have helped her develop a clearer understanding of the kind of relationship she desires.

She explained;

MUST READ: Angel Asiamah thanks President Mahama, Veep and Lordina for Agradaa’s release

You already know what you want that adds value to your life right now. And you really do not want any stress

The actress noted that her evolving perspective on relationships is closely tied to her personal growth and professional ambitions. As someone deeply involved in her career, she said she needs a partner who appreciates and supports her lifestyle rather than expecting her to confine herself to conventional domestic roles.

Advertisement

She said;

READ MORE: Ghanaian man impregnates wife’s sister, blames 3 months of sexual starvation

I am not the kind of woman who will just sit in the bedroom and the kitchen and remain there. I have to be out there. So I need somebody who complements me, someone who understands that I am both traditional and modern. We meet each other halfway

Ibrahim also addressed the assumptions some men make about her because of her public profile. She explained that her celebrity status often leads potential partners to believe she may be difficult or high-maintenance, an assumption she considers helpful in revealing incompatible matches.

She added,

Advertisement

ALSO READ; 'I helped Emelia Brobbey, but she won’t answer my calls in my difficult time' – Paa George

So when I hear guys say that, I just think, then you are not the one for me. It actually makes it easier for me to weed out those who are not,

Juliet Ibrahim was previously married to Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the son of inventor and founder of Kantanka Automobile Company, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. The couple married in 2010 but divorced in 2014. They share a son.

Following the end of that marriage, she was also in a relationship with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim.

MUST READ: ‘Stop wanting to chop us before you help us; we’re your sisters’ - Sefa tells DJs and presenters

Over the years, the actress has openly spoken about some of the difficult experiences she has endured in relationships, including incidents of abuse and sexual assault. Despite those challenges, she says she remains hopeful about finding a fulfilling partnership in the future.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
News
09.03.2026
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
News
09.03.2026
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
Entertainment
09.03.2026
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
News
09.03.2026
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship
News
09.03.2026
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship