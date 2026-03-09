Who Is Rev. Dr Ebenezer Conduah? All You Need to Know About the Marriage Counsellor Arrested

Self-styled international marriage counsellor Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah has recently drawn national attention following his arrest over alleged offences related to child sexual abuse material.

The arrest was carried out through a joint operation by the Cyber Security Authority Ghana and the Ghana Police Service. The development was disclosed by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, in a Facebook post on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

According to the minister, Dr. Rev Ebenezer Conduah was apprehended in the early hours of March 6, 2026, just as the country was preparing to celebrate its 69th Independence Day.

Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah is known publicly as a marriage counsellor who has appeared on radio programmes discussing relationship and family issues. He has described himself as an international marriage counsellor and has built a following through counselling sessions and media engagements focused on relationships and marital advice.

Over the years, he has used media platforms and public discussions to address topics related to marriage, relationships, and family life, presenting himself as a guide for couples facing marital challenges.

Authorities say the counsellor was arrested for offences relating to child sexual abuse material in violation of Sections 62 and 63 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

Investigators allege that the case involves the abuse of a 17-year-old minor, which reportedly went on for about four years.

The Cyber Security Authority also indicated that digital evidence had been uncovered during investigations, including recordings and online postings allegedly linked to the accused on international pornographic websites.

Following his arrest, Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah was arraigned before a court and remanded for three weeks to allow investigators to continue their work.

Authorities say further investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of the alleged offences.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations commended the Cyber Security Authority team for their work on the case and warned that anyone who violates Ghana’s cyber laws will be pursued and held accountable.