Ghana Highway Authority announces traffic changes on Accra–Madina road

A temporary traffic management on section of Accra- Madina Highway for 4 months to make way for ongoing construction works on the Accra- Tema Motorway and extension projects.

The Ghana Highway Authority has announced temporary traffic management measures on a section of the Accra–Madina road as part of ongoing construction works on the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange bridge.

In a public announcement issued on March 5, 2026, the Authority said the changes are necessary to facilitate T-beam launching works for the expansion of the interchange bridge as part of the Accra–Tema Motorway and Extension Projects being undertaken on behalf of the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

According to the statement, lanes on the N4 northbound carriageway, which runs from Accra towards Madina, will be temporarily closed during the construction period.

To manage traffic flow, the southbound carriageway from Madina to Accra, which currently consists of four lanes, will be reconfigured into two lanes in each direction to allow vehicles to travel between Accra and Madina.

The temporary traffic arrangement is expected to take effect from Monday, March 9, 2026, and will remain in place for approximately four months.

The Ghana Highway Authority explained that the lane reduction is necessary to ensure a safe working environment for construction personnel and to protect road users while the project progresses.

Motorists using the route have been advised to exercise caution, obey all traffic signs, and cooperate with traffic management officials throughout the duration of the works.

The Authority added that members of the public seeking further information can contact its Public Affairs Division via WhatsApp.

