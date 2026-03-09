Advertisement

Ghana Highway Authority announces traffic changes on Accra–Madina road

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 08:43 - 09 March 2026
A temporary traffic management on section of Accra- Madina Highway for 4 months to make way for ongoing construction works on the Accra- Tema Motorway and extension projects.
Advertisement

The Ghana Highway Authority has announced temporary traffic management measures on a section of the Accra–Madina road as part of ongoing construction works on the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange bridge.

Advertisement

In a public announcement issued on March 5, 2026, the Authority said the changes are necessary to facilitate T-beam launching works for the expansion of the interchange bridge as part of the Accra–Tema Motorway and Extension Projects being undertaken on behalf of the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

According to the statement, lanes on the N4 northbound carriageway, which runs from Accra towards Madina, will be temporarily closed during the construction period.

READ ALSO: Marriage counsellor Rev Dr. Ebenezer Conduah arrested for sexual abuse offences

To manage traffic flow, the southbound carriageway from Madina to Accra, which currently consists of four lanes, will be reconfigured into two lanes in each direction to allow vehicles to travel between Accra and Madina.

Advertisement

The temporary traffic arrangement is expected to take effect from Monday, March 9, 2026, and will remain in place for approximately four months.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian man impregnates wife’s sister, blames 3 months of sexual starvation

The Ghana Highway Authority explained that the lane reduction is necessary to ensure a safe working environment for construction personnel and to protect road users while the project progresses.

Motorists using the route have been advised to exercise caution, obey all traffic signs, and cooperate with traffic management officials throughout the duration of the works.

The Authority added that members of the public seeking further information can contact its Public Affairs Division via WhatsApp.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
News
09.03.2026
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
News
09.03.2026
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
Entertainment
09.03.2026
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
News
09.03.2026
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship
News
09.03.2026
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship