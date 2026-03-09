Advertisement

Chaos in Brazil: 23 red cards issued after players clash during derby match

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:39 - 09 March 2026
A mass brawl during the Cruzeiro vs Atlético Mineiro
A mass brawl during the Cruzeiro vs Atlético Mineiro derby produced 23 red cards, the most in Brazilian football history, surpassing the previous record set in 1954.
Advertisement

A fiery derby between Cruzeiro and Atlético Mineiro descended into chaos after a massive brawl resulted in 23 red cards, the highest number ever issued in a single match in Brazilian football history.

Advertisement

The incident occurred during the Campeonato Mineiro final in Belo Horizonte, where Cruzeiro defeated their fierce rivals 1–0 to claim the regional title.

READ ALSO: Bodø/Glimt's secret weapon behind their impressive form: A pilot in their corner

However, the match result was overshadowed by violent scenes late in the game when tensions between players escalated into a full-scale fight on the pitch.

According to reports, the altercation began in the closing stages of the match when Atlético Mineiro goalkeeper Everson pushed Cruzeiro midfielder Christian to the ground.

Advertisement

The incident sparked an immediate confrontation as players from both sides rushed in, triggering a brawl that quickly spread across the pitch.

The fight soon involved nearly every player on the field, as well as substitutes and staff members from both benches. Punches, kicks and shoving matches were seen during the chaotic scenes, forcing match officials and security personnel to intervene.

READ ALSO: Football's offside rule could change — Here’s Wenger’s new proposal and how it works

After restoring order, the referee issued an unprecedented 23 red cards: 12 to Cruzeiro players and 11 to Atlético Mineiro, setting a new record in Brazilian football.

The previous record stood at 22 send-offs, recorded in a match between Portuguesa and Botafogo in 1954, making the derby the most ill-disciplined game in the country’s football history.

Advertisement

One of the most notable figures involved in the altercation was Atlético Mineiro forward Hulk, a former Brazil international. Footage circulating online showed the striker both receiving and delivering blows during the fight.

Aftermath and Possible Sanctions

READ ALSO: Xavi finally reveals why Messi didn't return to Barcelona

The violent end to the match has drawn widespread criticism and could lead to significant disciplinary action from football authorities. Reports suggest that suspensions and additional sanctions may follow after officials review footage and match reports from the incident.

Advertisement

Despite the chaotic scenes, Cruzeiro’s victory secured them the Campeonato Mineiro title, though the historic win was largely overshadowed by the chaos.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
News
09.03.2026
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
News
09.03.2026
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
Entertainment
09.03.2026
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
News
09.03.2026
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship
News
09.03.2026
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship