Chaos in Brazil: 23 red cards issued after players clash during derby match

A mass brawl during the Cruzeiro vs Atlético Mineiro derby produced 23 red cards, the most in Brazilian football history, surpassing the previous record set in 1954.

The incident occurred during the Campeonato Mineiro final in Belo Horizonte, where Cruzeiro defeated their fierce rivals 1–0 to claim the regional title.

However, the match result was overshadowed by violent scenes late in the game when tensions between players escalated into a full-scale fight on the pitch.

According to reports, the altercation began in the closing stages of the match when Atlético Mineiro goalkeeper Everson pushed Cruzeiro midfielder Christian to the ground.

The incident sparked an immediate confrontation as players from both sides rushed in, triggering a brawl that quickly spread across the pitch.

The fight soon involved nearly every player on the field, as well as substitutes and staff members from both benches. Punches, kicks and shoving matches were seen during the chaotic scenes, forcing match officials and security personnel to intervene.

After restoring order, the referee issued an unprecedented 23 red cards: 12 to Cruzeiro players and 11 to Atlético Mineiro, setting a new record in Brazilian football.

The previous record stood at 22 send-offs, recorded in a match between Portuguesa and Botafogo in 1954, making the derby the most ill-disciplined game in the country’s football history.

A MASSIVE TEAM BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN THE CAMPEONATO MINEIRO FINAL BETWEEN CRUZEIRO & ATLÉTICO MINEIRO! 😱pic.twitter.com/XJypp8KZNf — Ginga Bonito 🇧🇷 (@GingaBonitoHub) March 8, 2026

One of the most notable figures involved in the altercation was Atlético Mineiro forward Hulk, a former Brazil international. Footage circulating online showed the striker both receiving and delivering blows during the fight.

Aftermath and Possible Sanctions

The violent end to the match has drawn widespread criticism and could lead to significant disciplinary action from football authorities. Reports suggest that suspensions and additional sanctions may follow after officials review footage and match reports from the incident.

