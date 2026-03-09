Advertisement

Man alleges he is Asake’s real father: 'I gave him up for adoption'

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:04 - 09 March 2026
Asake in one of his music videos. (Naijaloaded)
A man has stirred debate online after releasing a video in which he claims to be the biological father of Afrobeats star Asake, alleging that he gave the singer up for adoption as a teenager.
The claim emerged in a video circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), in which the man recounted what he described as a long-kept personal story involving the popular musician.

In the video, he stated that he became a father while still a teenager but eventually gave the child up for adoption because he felt too young and unprepared to raise a child at the time.

Reflecting on that decision, the man admitted that he did not fully grasp the consequences of his actions when he made the choice.

He said;

A lot of people do not know that I was a teenage father. When I was a teenager, I had a son and I ended up giving him up for adoption, mostly because I simply did not care at the time,

He further claimed that the child was initially given the name Tanimutanku, but later adopted a different identity as he grew older. According to him, the boy eventually distanced himself from his biological family and went on to become the global music star now known as Asake.

The video surfaced shortly after reports circulated online suggesting that the singer had recently surprised both his father and mother with luxury vehicles reportedly worth millions.

During his narration, the man acknowledged that his earlier decision was influenced by youthful irresponsibility. He added that if he had known how life would unfold, he would have made a very different choice.

He said;

If I had known what the future held, I would have kept and raised him myself so I could witness his success and benefit from it

As of the time of filing this report, Asake has not publicly responded to the claims made in the viral video.

