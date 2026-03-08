Advertisement

Bodø/Glimt's secret weapon behind their impressive form: A pilot in their corner

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:44 - 08 March 2026
Bodø/Glimt’s Champions League success is rooted in long‑term coaching and club culture under manager Kjetil Knutsen, with historical mental training support from a former military pilot — not a current military figure brought in to toughen the team.
Bodo/Glimt's emergence began in 2017, with relegation to the Norwegian second division, and the arrival of a Norwegian fighter pilot named Bjørn Mannsverk. The club’s remarkable rise in European football is rooted in long‑term coaching, sports psychology and tactical evolution.

Fighter Pilot Turned Mental Coach

It is true that a former Royal Norwegian Air Force fighter pilot, Bjørn Mannsverk, played a role in the club’s earlier development.

According to ESPN, Mannsverk began working with Bodø/Glimt in 2017, not as a head coach or military commander, but as a mental training specialist. His task was to improve players’ mindset, stress management and team cohesion after a painful relegation to Norway’s second tier.

Bjørn Mannsverk

Mannsverk used techniques drawn from his military experience, including mental preparedness and managing pressure, but he was one part of a broader cultural shift rather than a “tough drill instructor.”

He helped players lower stress, be open about challenges and improve routines like preparation and nutrition. The driving force behind Bodø/Glimt’s tactical consistency remains manager Kjetil Knutsen, who took charge of the club in 2018 and has overseen its remarkable ascent.

Under his leadership, Bodø/Glimt won their first Norwegian league title in 2020 and have since become four‑time Eliteserien champions, combining attacking flair with disciplined team structure.

Kjetil Knutsen

Knutsen’s coaching philosophy focuses on attractive, high‑tempo football and developing club culture, with continuity and strategic planning at its core, not only relying on one‑off military conditioning.

Glimt’s current Champions League achievement, reaching the Round of 16 after eliminating Inter Milan 5–2 on aggregate,  is the result of several seasons of competitive progress in European competitions.

The club’s European journey included strong performances in the UEFA Conference League and Europa League, including a historic run to the Europa League semi‑finals in 2024–25. Their European success is the culmination of steady team development, tactical growth and strong club identity.

Mannsverk’s influence in the club’s strong mentality training, added to the improvement of the team’s performance but was part of a long evolution.

