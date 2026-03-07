Top 10 highest paid players in the 2025/26 Premier League: See list

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland tops the list of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, earning £525,000 per week, ahead of stars like Mohamed Salah, Casemiro, Virgil van Dijk and Bukayo Saka.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has emerged as the highest-paid player in the English Premier League, earning an estimated £525,000 per week, highlighting the rapidly rising wage structure in one of the world’s richest football competitions.

The Norwegian forward, who has been instrumental for Manchester City since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, reportedly earns the league’s biggest salary after signing an improved contract that reflects his status as one of the most prolific strikers in world football.

Since arriving in England, Haaland has broken multiple scoring records, including the Premier League single-season goal record of 36 goals in the 2022-23 campaign, helping City secure a historic treble that season.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ranks second on the list with a weekly salary of £400,000. The Egyptian international became one of the league’s best-paid players after signing a new contract with Liverpool in 2022, making him the highest-earning player in the club’s history.

Salah has remained a central figure for Liverpool, consistently finishing among the club’s top scorers and playing a key role in their domestic and European campaigns.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk are joint third on the list, each earning around £350,000 per week.

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid in 2022 and quickly became a key figure in United’s midfield, while Van Dijk has long been regarded as one of the Premier League’s most influential defenders.

The top earners list also features several players from Manchester United and Manchester City, reflecting the financial strength of the clubs that have dominated English football in recent years.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is among the league’s highest-paid players following his long-term contract extension with the club in 2023, while Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, forward Marcus Rashford, and Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva also feature prominently among the league’s top wage earners.

The English Premier League continues to generate enormous revenue through broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals and global fan engagement.

This financial strength has helped English clubs attract elite talent from across Europe and beyond, reinforcing the league’s reputation as one of the most competitive and commercially successful football competitions globally.

Player Club Wages per week 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City £525,000 per week 2. Mohamed Salah Liverpool FC £400,000 per week 3. Casemiro Manchester United £350,000 per week 4. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool FC £350,000 per week 5. Bukayo Saka Arsenal £310,000 per week 6. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United £300,000 per week 7. Marcus Rashford Manchester United £300,000 per week 8. Bernardo Silva Manchester City £300,000 per week 9. Omar Marmoush Manchester City £295,000 per week 10. Kai Havertz Arsenal £280,000 per week

