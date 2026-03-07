Ghana lodges protest at UN over attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for immediate investigation

Ghana has lodged a formal protest with the United Nations after two Ghanaian soldiers serving with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured in an attack in southern Lebanon, calling for a full and transparent investigation.

In a press release issued on March 7, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had on behalf of the Government of Ghana submitted a formal protest to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

The protest follows a missile strike on the Ghanaian Battalion serving with UNIFIL on March 6, which left two Ghanaian soldiers seriously injured.

According to the ministry, Ghana has called for a full, immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack on the peacekeeping personnel.

The Government of Ghana strongly condemns this attack and demands that those responsible be identified and held accountable.

The government further described the attack as a grave violation of international law, noting that assaults on United Nations peacekeepers undermine the protections guaranteed to personnel serving in international peacekeeping missions.

Ghana has also urged the United Nations to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of members of the Ghanaian contingent deployed with UNIFIL, as well as all other peacekeepers operating in the mission area.

The statement added that the government remains committed to supporting its troops and will spare no effort in pursuing justice while ensuring stronger protection for Ghanaian soldiers deployed abroad.

The ministry said,

Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured personnel and their families

Ghana also reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to United Nations peacekeeping operations, emphasising that the safety and protection of peacekeeping personnel must remain a top priority in global efforts to maintain international peace and security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will continue to closely monitor developments and remain engaged with relevant United Nations authorities on the matter.

