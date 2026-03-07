Black Queens crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after back-to-back wins

Ghana’s Black Queens have been crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after convincing wins over Hong Kong, China and Russia. Doris Boaduwaa finished as the tournament’s top scorer while Cynthia Findiib Konlan was named Best Goalkeeper.

Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, have been crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup following an impressive campaign at the invitational tournament held in the United Arab Emirates.

The Black Queens secured the title after recording back-to-back dominant victories over Hong Kong, China and Russia, finishing top of the standings before their final fixture against Tanzania was cancelled.

The trophy was later presented to the team at their hotel after the competition ended prematurely. Ghana opened the tournament in style with a 4–0 victory over Hong Kong, China, before producing another convincing 4–0 win against Russia in their second match.

The two victories left the Queens with 6 points, 8 goals scored and no goals conceded, effectively sealing the title ahead of the final match.

However, the scheduled game against Tanzania was later called off due to security concerns linked to regional tensions in the Middle East, which affected the organisation of the fixture.

Champions! 🏆🇬🇭



We are winners of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after victories over Hong Kong, China and Russia.



The final game against Tanzania has been called off, and organizers presented the trophy to us at our hotel today. #ShineBlackQueens✨ #MoreThanAble 💪🏾#PinkLadiesCup… pic.twitter.com/soV1jxxTrn — Ghana Women National Teams 🇬🇭 (@GhanaWNT) March 6, 2026

Ghana also dominated the individual honours at the tournament. Forward Doris Boaduwaa finished as the top scorer with three goals, including a strike against Hong Kong and a brace against Russia.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Cynthia Findiib Konlan was named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament after keeping 2 clean sheets in 2 matches.

The Pink Ladies Cup served as part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The WAFCON, initially scheduled to begin in March, has since been rescheduled to July 25 – August 16, 2026, giving teams additional time to prepare.

The convincing performances in the UAE provide a strong confidence boost as the team continues to build momentum ahead of the upcoming continental championship.