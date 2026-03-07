Advertisement

Ghanaian man pleads guilty in U.S. over $100 million romance and email fraud scheme

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:46 - 07 March 2026
Derrick Van Yeboah, a 40-year-old Ghanaian national, has pleaded guilty in the United States for his role in an international romance scam and business email compromise scheme that defrauded victims of more than $100 million.
Advertisement

A 40-year-old Ghanaian national, Derrick Van Yeboah, has pleaded guilty in a United States federal court for his role in a massive international fraud operation that stole more than $100 million from victims through romance scams and business email compromise schemes.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Van Yeboah admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the transnational criminal network that targeted individuals and businesses across the United States.

READ ALSO: Video sparks outrage as students celebrate on Volta Lake without life jackets

Prosecutors say the fraud ring was primarily based in Ghana and relied on fake online identities and social engineering tactics to trick victims into sending large sums of money.

Advertisement

Court documents show that Van Yeboah personally carried out several romance scams, posing as a romantic partner online to build trust with victims before convincing them to transfer money.

Many of the victims were elderly men and women seeking companionship online, investigators said.

Once trust was established, victims were persuaded to send funds directly to the fraud network or were manipulated into helping launder money obtained from other victims.U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said the crimes exploited people’s emotional vulnerability.

“Many people search for companionship online, and no one deserves to have their vulnerability met with fraud and theft,” Clayton said.

READ ALSO: Ghana month: Here are the friendlies lined up for the Black Stars in March

Advertisement

Clayton warned internet users to be cautious when interacting with strangers on dating platforms. Authorities say Van Yeboah himself is responsible for more than $10 million in losses through the romance scams he conducted.

Investigators say the fraud was part of a larger organisation that operated between 2016 and 2023, targeting dozens of victims and companies in the United States.

Besides romance scams, the group also carried out Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, a type of cybercrime in which criminals impersonate executives or business partners through spoofed emails to trick companies into transferring money to fraudulent accounts.

Authorities say the stolen funds were often transferred through intermediaries and eventually laundered to West Africa.

Van Yeboah was extradited from Ghana to the United States in August 2025, along with other suspects linked to the fraud network, including Isaac Oduro Boateng and Inusah Ahmed.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: CAF postpones WAFCON 2026 in Morocco, sets new date

He now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when he appears for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on June 3, 2026.

The investigation involved cooperation between U.S. law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Ghanaian authorities such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 highest paid players in the 2025/26 Premier League: See list
Sports
07.03.2026
Top 10 highest paid players in the 2025/26 Premier League: See list
Iran’s President apologises to neighbours over missile strikes, blames military miscommunication
News
07.03.2026
Iran’s President apologises to neighbours over missile strikes, blames military miscommunication
Gunfire at Independence day event leaves man dead in Nanton
News
07.03.2026
Gunfire at Independence day event leaves man dead in Nanton
Black Queens crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after back-to-back wins
Sports
07.03.2026
Black Queens crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after back-to-back wins
Ghana lodges protest at UN over attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for immediate investigation
News
07.03.2026
Ghana lodges protest at UN over attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for immediate investigation
Israeli Ambassador cautioned Ghanaian UN peacekeepers to remain in base before missile attack
News
07.03.2026
Israeli Ambassador cautioned Ghanaian UN peacekeepers to remain in base before missile attack