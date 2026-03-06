Advertisement

Ghana month: Here are the friendlies lined up for the Black Stars in March

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:00 - 06 March 2026
Ghana’s Black Stars will face Austria on March 27 and Germany on March 30 in international friendlies as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The matches will give coach Otto Addo a chance to assess his squad against strong European opposition.
Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, will face Austria and Germany in two high-profile international friendlies this March as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The matches, scheduled for March 27 and March 30, 2026, will provide head coach Otto Addo an opportunity to assess his squad against strong European opposition ahead of the global tournament later this year.

READ ALSO: 6 high-profile matches that will suffer as U.S.–Israel–Iran war leaves football festival in limbo

Austria first in Vienna

Ghana will begin the March international window with a clash against Austria on Friday, March 27 at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, with kickoff set for around 17:00 GMT. The fixture forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the World Cup and will be only the second meeting between the two nations, following a 1-1 friendly draw in 2007.

Austria will also be using the match as part of its preparations after securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Heavyweight clash against Germany

Just three days later, the Black Stars will travel to Stuttgart to face four-time world champions Germany on Monday, March 30, 2026. The game is expected to serve as a tougher test for Ghana as the technical team continues to fine-tune the squad and evaluate players ahead of the tournament in North America.

The friendlies form part of a broader schedule arranged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to prepare the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

READ ALSO: Video shows Asantehene scoring penalty in kente and kyawkyaw, fans hail his footwork

Additional warm-up matches are expected later in the year, including friendlies against Mexico in May and Wales in June before the global showpiece kicks off.

READ ALSO: Police, bloggers and creative artists to join Ghana’s World Cup delegation - Kofi Adams

Ghana has been drawn in a challenging World Cup group that includes England, Croatia and Panama, with the Black Stars hoping to advance beyond the group stage for the first time since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

For coach Otto Addo, both matches will provide a crucial opportunity to test tactical systems and evaluate players as he moves closer to naming his final squad for the tournament.

