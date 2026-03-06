Ghana month: Here are the friendlies lined up for the Black Stars in March

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, will face Austria and Germany in two high-profile international friendlies this March as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The matches, scheduled for March 27 and March 30, 2026, will provide head coach Otto Addo an opportunity to assess his squad against strong European opposition ahead of the global tournament later this year.

Austria first in Vienna

Ghana will begin the March international window with a clash against Austria on Friday, March 27 at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, with kickoff set for around 17:00 GMT. The fixture forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the World Cup and will be only the second meeting between the two nations, following a 1-1 friendly draw in 2007.

Austria will also be using the match as part of its preparations after securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Heavyweight clash against Germany

Just three days later, the Black Stars will travel to Stuttgart to face four-time world champions Germany on Monday, March 30, 2026. The game is expected to serve as a tougher test for Ghana as the technical team continues to fine-tune the squad and evaluate players ahead of the tournament in North America.

The friendlies form part of a broader schedule arranged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to prepare the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

⏳ The build-up to the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup takes shape with two high-profile tests in March for the #BlackStars 💪🏾🇬🇭



🇦🇹 Austria – March 27

🇩🇪 Germany – March 30 pic.twitter.com/HxacwmQLjI — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) January 22, 2026

Additional warm-up matches are expected later in the year, including friendlies against Mexico in May and Wales in June before the global showpiece kicks off.

Ghana has been drawn in a challenging World Cup group that includes England, Croatia and Panama, with the Black Stars hoping to advance beyond the group stage for the first time since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

For coach Otto Addo, both matches will provide a crucial opportunity to test tactical systems and evaluate players as he moves closer to naming his final squad for the tournament.

