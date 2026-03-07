Israeli Ambassador cautioned Ghanaian UN peacekeepers to remain in base before missile attack

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Roey Gilad, cautioned Ghanaian peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to remain inside their bases due to escalating tensions along the Lebanon border—less than 24 hours before two Ghanaian soldiers were injured in a missile strike.

Speaking about the security situation in southern Lebanon, Gilad explained that the area between the border and the Litani River is where UN peacekeeping forces are primarily stationed.

This area between the border and the Litani River is where you see UNIFIL force.

According to the ambassador, UNIFIL consists of several regiments operating in the region, including a Ghanaian contingent of approximately 900 soldiers stationed in the central part of the front line in southern Lebanon.

Among the five regiments of UNIFIL, there is also a Ghanaian regiment. You have around 900 soldiers in South Lebanon.

Gilad indicated that Israeli authorities had earlier advised UN peacekeeping units to suspend patrols and remain in their bases in order to reduce the risk to personnel as military operations intensified in the region.

We have actually asked, as the campaign in South Lebanon started, we asked all UNIFIL units… to go back to the bases, stop patrolling in order again to mitigate the risk.

He added that Israel hoped the request would be positively considered by UNIFIL headquarters, which is located in Ras Naqoura.

The warning came shortly before a missile strike hit a Ghanaian UNIFIL base in southern Lebanon, injuring two Ghanaian peacekeepers and damaging parts of the camp amid escalating tensions between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah.