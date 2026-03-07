Iran’s President apologises to neighbours over missile strikes, blames military miscommunication

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has apologised to neighbouring countries after missile and drone strikes affected parts of the Gulf, blaming the incidents on miscommunication within Iran’s military ranks amid escalating regional tensions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has apologised to neighbouring countries affected by recent missile and drone strikes, saying the attacks were partly the result of miscommunication within Iran's military ranks amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In a prerecorded address broadcast on Iranian state television, Pezeshkian said Tehran regretted the attacks on regional states and pledged that Iran would halt strikes against neighbouring countries unless they launched attacks against Iran first.

“I should apologise to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” the president said.

He added that the situation arose as command structures were disrupted during the ongoing conflict. The apology comes as tensions in the Middle East have intensified following a wave of military confrontations involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The conflict entered its second week with missile and drone attacks reported across several Gulf states.

According to reports, Iran launched attacks targeting U.S. military bases and other locations in Gulf countries, while Israel and the United States carried out airstrikes on Iranian military facilities and allied groups across the region.

Some of the Iranian projectiles reportedly struck or were intercepted over countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, causing alarm and disrupting flights in parts of the Gulf.

The widening conflict has already resulted in significant casualties and destruction across multiple countries.

Reports indicate that more than 1,200 people have been killed in Iran, with additional deaths reported in Lebanon, Israel and among U.S. troops stationed in the region.

The crisis has also begun to affect global markets and transport routes. Oil prices have surged amid fears that fighting could disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit corridors.

While issuing the apology, Pezeshkian also rejected calls from the United States for Iran to surrender unconditionally, describing the demand as unrealistic and insisting that Iran would defend itself if attacked.

He said the government preferred diplomacy over further escalation, but warned that Iran would respond if aggression continued.

