Gunfire at Independence day event leaves man dead in Nanton

A young man has reportedly been shot dead during Ghana’s 69th Independence Day celebration in Nanton in the Northern Region. The suspect, identified as the Chief of Cheko, allegedly fled the scene as residents demand answers.

A tragic incident marred Ghana’s 69th Independence Day celebrations in the Northern Region after a young man was reportedly shot and killed during festivities in Nanton.

According to reports from Tamale news agency, the victim was allegedly shot by the Chief of Cheko, Mohammed, popularly known as “Water,” during the Independence Day event held in the community on March 6.

Eyewitnesses say the shooting occurred at the celebration grounds where residents, students and dignitaries had gathered to commemorate the national anniversary.

The incident was reportedly witnessed by several people, including state security personnel who had been deployed to the venue for the event.

Residents who spoke after the incident claimed that no immediate intervention or arrest was made at the scene, despite the presence of security officers.

Sources in the area say the Cheko chief and members of his entourage left the scene shortly after the shooting and are believed to have headed toward Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

As of now, security authorities had not issued an official statement regarding the incident or confirmed any arrest. The shooting has left residents of Nanton in shock, especially as it occurred during a national celebration meant to promote unity and patriotism.

Independence Day celebrations across Ghana typically involve school parades, cultural displays and addresses by local authorities, drawing large crowds of residents and community leaders.

However, security incidents have previously heightened tensions in parts of the Northern Region. In 2025, a violent clash in Nanton linked to local disputes left one person dead and forced some residents and students to flee the area due to safety concerns.

The latest shooting has therefore renewed concerns among residents about public safety during large community gatherings.