Advertisement

Gunfire at Independence day event leaves man dead in Nanton

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:24 - 07 March 2026
A young man has reportedly been shot dead during Ghana’s 69th Independence Day celebration in Nanton in the Northern Region. The suspect, identified as the Chief of Cheko, allegedly fled the scene as residents demand answers.
Advertisement

A tragic incident marred Ghana’s 69th Independence Day celebrations in the Northern Region after a young man was reportedly shot and killed during festivities in Nanton.

Advertisement

According to reports from Tamale news agency, the victim was allegedly shot by the Chief of Cheko, Mohammed, popularly known as “Water,” during the Independence Day event held in the community on March 6.

READ ALSO: Video sparks outrage as students celebrate on Volta Lake without life jackets

Eyewitnesses say the shooting occurred at the celebration grounds where residents, students and dignitaries had gathered to commemorate the national anniversary.

The incident was reportedly witnessed by several people, including state security personnel who had been deployed to the venue for the event.

Advertisement

Residents who spoke after the incident claimed that no immediate intervention or arrest was made at the scene, despite the presence of security officers.

READ ALSO: Black Queens crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after back-to-back wins

Sources in the area say the Cheko chief and members of his entourage left the scene shortly after the shooting and are believed to have headed toward Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

As of now, security authorities had not issued an official statement regarding the incident or confirmed any arrest. The shooting has left residents of Nanton in shock, especially as it occurred during a national celebration meant to promote unity and patriotism.

Independence Day celebrations across Ghana typically involve school parades, cultural displays and addresses by local authorities, drawing large crowds of residents and community leaders.

Advertisement

However, security incidents have previously heightened tensions in parts of the Northern Region. In 2025, a violent clash in Nanton linked to local disputes left one person dead and forced some residents and students to flee the area due to safety concerns.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian man pleads guilty in U.S. over $100 million romance and email fraud scheme

The latest shooting has therefore renewed concerns among residents about public safety during large community gatherings.

Authorities are expected to begin investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident as the community awaits further updates.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 highest paid players in the 2025/26 Premier League: See list
Sports
07.03.2026
Top 10 highest paid players in the 2025/26 Premier League: See list
Iran’s President apologises to neighbours over missile strikes, blames military miscommunication
News
07.03.2026
Iran’s President apologises to neighbours over missile strikes, blames military miscommunication
Gunfire at Independence day event leaves man dead in Nanton
News
07.03.2026
Gunfire at Independence day event leaves man dead in Nanton
Black Queens crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after back-to-back wins
Sports
07.03.2026
Black Queens crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after back-to-back wins
Ghana lodges protest at UN over attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for immediate investigation
News
07.03.2026
Ghana lodges protest at UN over attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for immediate investigation
Israeli Ambassador cautioned Ghanaian UN peacekeepers to remain in base before missile attack
News
07.03.2026
Israeli Ambassador cautioned Ghanaian UN peacekeepers to remain in base before missile attack