Togbe Afede XIV Appointed Chairman of Yale School of Management’s Council of Advisors

Togbe Afede XIV has been appointed Chairman of the Council of Global Advisors at the Yale School of Management (SOM), the graduate business school of Yale University. His appointment took effect on February 16, 2026.

The Council of Global Advisors is made up of prominent global leaders who provide strategic guidance to the Dean and senior leadership of the school on ways to expand the institution’s global brand and international reach.

Members of the Council contribute their expertise to key initiatives of the school while participating in discussions that shape its global engagement strategy. The Council includes both alumni and non-alumni from different countries and professional backgrounds.

As part of their role, members are expected to actively participate by attending meetings, engaging with fellow advisors, and offering insights that support the development and initiatives of the school.

The appointment of Togbe Afede XIV was based on what the institution described as his admirable leadership, extensive experience, and distinguished career.

In his new role as Chairman, he will lead a distinguished group of global leaders who advise the school’s leadership on advancing its core mission and strategic goals. He will also help set the Council’s priorities and work closely with the Dean, Kerwin Charles, and other members of the school’s leadership team.

His responsibilities will include guiding member engagement, overseeing the overall direction of the Council, and supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the school’s global presence.

Additionally, his insights are expected to contribute to boosting student recruitment from different regions, raising global awareness of the school’s mission and impact, and strengthening partnerships with organizations around the world.

