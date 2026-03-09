Advertisement

Police arrest man after finding powdered human skull, heart, eyeballs inside commercial bus

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:49 - 09 March 2026
Benjamin Afedzie
A man identified as Benjamin Afedzie has been arrested after police allegedly discovered powdered human skull, eyeballs, blood and other items in his possession during a search of a commercial bus travelling from Kumasi to Boamang.
According to information reports by Crime Check Foundation, the suspect was intercepted at Kwamang 50-50 when officers stopped and searched a sprinter bus travelling from Kumasi to Boamang.

During the search, police reportedly uncovered a powdery substance believed to be a human skull that had been ground into powder, a food flask containing what appeared to be a fresh heart, two fresh eyeballs, and a bottle containing fresh blood.

The suspect admitted during questioning that the powdered substance was a human skull he had ground into powder. He reportedly told investigators that the heart belonged to a pig, while the two eyeballs and the blood were from a dog.

According to the suspect, the items were being transported to a mallam in Boamang, who was expected to use them to treat him for what he described as a heart condition.

Officers of the Ghana Police Service arrested Afedzie on March 6 at Kwamang after stopping the bus and searching passengers’ belongings.

The items recovered included the powdered skull, the heart, eyeballs and the bottle of blood. Police have since charged the suspect with possessing human parts without lawful authority, and he has been detained at the Ahenkro Police cells while preparations are made for him to appear before court, according to reports.

Cases involving the unlawful possession of human remains are treated as serious criminal offences in Ghana. In previous incidents, individuals found with human skulls for ritual or other purposes have faced prosecution and jail terms after conviction.

Authorities are expected to continue investigations into the origin of the human skull and the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the items.

