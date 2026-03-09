Advertisement

Angel Asiamah thanks President Mahama, Veep and Lordina for Agradaa’s release

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:19 - 09 March 2026
Angel Asiamah, husband of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, has publicly expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama and Vice-President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang after his wife’s release from prison, sparking mixed reactions on social media.
Angel Asiamah, husband of controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has publicly expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama, and Vice-President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang following his wife’s release from prison.

Speaking to congregants at the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry, Asiamah thanked the country’s leadership while explaining why he believed their support, both spiritual and moral, had contributed to the outcome.

According to him, the family had consistently prayed for divine intervention after Agradaa’s sentencing, hoping that the nation’s leaders would also show compassion.

He told the congregation;

After she was sentenced, we continually prayed and asked God to touch the hearts of President Mahama, his wife Lordina, and the Vice-President. We believe they were also unhappy when Agradaa was jailed. As we prayed, we believe they were interceding for us as well. We are grateful to them

Agradaa regained her freedom on Tuesday, 3 March 2026. Shortly after the news broke, videos surfaced on social media showing the televangelist reunited with her family at her residence in the Greater Accra Region.

Prior to her release, her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, had already confirmed that she would be freed on that date following a successful appeal.

News of her release triggered celebrations among many of her followers and supporters. Large numbers reportedly gathered at the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry to welcome their spiritual leader back.

However, Asiamah’s remarks about the involvement of the President and other senior officials have sparked debate online, with some social media users questioning the implications of his statement.

Some of the reactions compiled from X (formerly Twitter) included the following:

@RIndelibel wrote: “First the wife sabotaged Sammy Gyamfi. Now the husband wants to drag the image of the President into disrepute. Why do they intentionally want to do that? Agenda b3n nkoaa.”

@ShaddyMurphy asked: “Does this mean the President has a hand in the release of Agradaa?”

@GhanaSocialUni commented: “A priest defrauds countless people and is jailed for 15 years, and the President and his wife help with her release? Wow… well, ebi here we dey.”

@Kay_Devs stated: “I was wondering how his wife’s sentence was reduced to a year. Now I’m wondering if these statements fill the blank spaces.”

Meanwhile, @egyasi24 questioned: “When did Madam Lordina Mahama become the Vice-President?”

