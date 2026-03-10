A replica of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ball, Trionda, is displayed in Zurich, Switzerland. (Claudio Thoma/Keystone/AP)

2026 World Cup will go on as planned, ‘too big’ to be postponed - FIFA COO confirms

FIFA says the 2026 World Cup will not be postponed despite tensions in the Middle East, with Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi insisting the global tournament is “too big” to delay as preparations continue across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA says the 2026 FIFA World Cup will go ahead as planned, despite growing tensions and conflict in the Middle East that have raised questions about the participation of some teams.

Speaking on the issue, FIFA Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the global tournament is simply too large to delay.

“The World Cup is too big to be postponed,” Schirgi said, stressing that preparations for the tournament remain on schedule.

The next World Cup will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will be the largest edition in the competition’s history, featuring 48 teams instead of the traditional 32.

The comments come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran, which has already qualified for the 2026 tournament through the Asian Football Confederation.

The conflict has created uncertainty over logistics such as travel, visas and player movement, especially as some countries in the region face airspace disruptions and security concerns.

Iran is scheduled to play in Group G, alongside Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt, with group matches planned in cities including Los Angeles and Seattle in the United States.

FIFA officials say they are monitoring the situation closely and maintaining contact with the Iranian football federation, although no further details have been publicly disclosed. The regional instability has already affected football activities in the area.

For instance, Iraq’s national team coach Graham Arnold recently urged FIFA to postpone his team’s intercontinental World Cup playoff, citing travel restrictions and security concerns linked to the conflict.

According to Arnold, the situation has made it difficult for Iraqi players to assemble and prepare properly for the crucial qualification match. Iran’s participation in the 2026 World Cup has also been the subject of speculation.

The country’s football federation have previously expressed doubts about taking part amid the geopolitical tensions. Under FIFA rules, however, a team that withdraws from the World Cup after qualifying could face heavy fines and possible sporting sanctions, including exclusion from future tournaments.

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, preparations for the tournament are moving forward.FIFA officials recently gathered in Dallas, one of the host cities, to discuss plans for fan festivals and media operations.

The International Broadcast Centre being built in the city is expected to host between 3,000 and 3,500 media personnel during the tournament.