'We can beat anyone' – Otto Addo reacts to 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

Ghana coach Otto Addo says the Black Stars have what it takes to compete against every team in their 2026 World Cup group, insisting his side are capable of winning each match if they start the tournament strongly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana were drawn against 1966 World Cup winners England, 2018 finalists Croatia, and CONCACAF underdogs Panama in a highly anticipated draw held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Reacting to the outcome on Friday, Otto Addo told TV3,

Surely we take it match by match. We want to win every match, that is for sure. Like I said, once we get a good start, anything is possible. On a good day, I know we can beat anyone. But I also know that we can lose against all of those teams, including Panama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Panama before taking on England and later Croatia.

The Bigger Picture

Otto Addo’s second spell in charge presents an opportunity for redemption after his first tenure ended disappointingly despite securing qualification for Ghana’s fourth World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This campaign offers him a chance to rebuild a cohesive, competitive team capable of restoring national pride, especially after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.