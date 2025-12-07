Advertisement

'We can beat anyone' – Otto Addo reacts to 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:39 - 07 December 2025
Otto Addo
Otto Addo
Ghana coach Otto Addo says the Black Stars have what it takes to compete against every team in their 2026 World Cup group, insisting his side are capable of winning each match if they start the tournament strongly.

Ghana were drawn against 1966 World Cup winners England, 2018 finalists Croatia, and CONCACAF underdogs Panama in a highly anticipated draw held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

MUST READ: Harvard employs Ghanaian Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, who was charged over a viral anti-Israel protest

Reacting to the outcome on Friday, Otto Addo told TV3,

Surely we take it match by match. We want to win every match, that is for sure. Like I said, once we get a good start, anything is possible. On a good day, I know we can beat anyone. But I also know that we can lose against all of those teams, including Panama.
Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Panama before taking on England and later Croatia.

READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup Draw: Ghana get England, France drawn in group with Senegal - Full List

The Bigger Picture

Otto Addo’s second spell in charge presents an opportunity for redemption after his first tenure ended disappointingly despite securing qualification for Ghana’s fourth World Cup.

READ MORE: Farmers Day: Mahama calls on professionals to enter farming, pushes for cheaper credit access

This campaign offers him a chance to rebuild a cohesive, competitive team capable of restoring national pride, especially after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The team also faces the challenge of overturning a difficult recent World Cup record. Ghana have suffered back-to-back group-stage eliminations and have not progressed beyond the group since their historic run to the quarter-finals in 2010.

