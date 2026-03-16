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Otto Addo names 4 new players in Black Stars squad for Austria and Germany clashes
Ghana national team coach Otto Addo has unveiled a 26-man squad for the Black Stars’ upcoming international friendlies, with four players receiving their maiden call-ups.
Otto Addo has handed debut call-ups to four players – Derrick Luckassen, Patrick Pfeiffer, Marvin Senaya, and Daniel Agyei – for this month’s international friendlies against Austria and Germany. The quartet are part of the 26-man squad named by the coach for the two crucial pre-FIFA World Cup preparatory matches.
Derrick Luckassen, a centre-back for Pafos FC in Cyprus, is a product of AZ Alkmaar’s academy. He has previously played for PSV, Hertha BSC, Anderlecht, Kasımpaşa, Fatih Karagümrük, and Maccabi Tel Aviv. He recently won the 2024–25 Cypriot league and scored Pafos’ first Champions League goal.
Marvin Senaya plays for French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre, following spells at Strasbourg, Sochaux, and Lausanne-Sport, having made his professional debut in 2021.
Daniel Agyei plays as a forward and winger for Turkish club Kocaelispor. Agyei was born in England, where he featured for Leyton Orient, Crewe Alexandra, Oxford United, and Burnley before moving to Turkey.
Patrick Pfeiffer is a defender who plays for German Bundesliga II side Darmstadt 98.
Making a return to the squad are Iñaki Williams, Ibrahim Sulemana, Thomas Partey, and Alexander Djiku.
Goalkeepers:
Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak), Joseph Anang (St Patrick’s Athletic)
Defenders
Patrick Pfeiffer (SV Darmstadt), Derrick Luckassen (Pafos FC), Derrick Kohn (Union Berlin), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjaelland), Kojo Oppoong Pepprah (OGC Nice), Jonas Adjetey (VFL Wolfsburg), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre), Alexander Djiku (Spartak Moscow), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre)
Midfielders
Thomas Partey (Villareal), Elisha Owusu (Auxerre), Ibrahim Sulemana (Cagliari), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo),
Forwards/Wingers
Brandon Thomas Asante (Coventry City), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), Prince Adu (Viktoria Plzen), Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Atalanta), and Daniel Agyei (Kocalispor).
Ghana will play Austria in Vienna on March 27 before travelling to Stuttgart to face Germany on March 30, 2026.
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