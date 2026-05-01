'She has cursed herself and her kids' — Korankye Ankrah reacts to Methodist church member calling her pastor thieves

Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah has responded to a viral tithe controversy, defending church accountability and criticising a woman who confronted her bishop. The incident has sparked fresh debate on tithing and transparency in Ghana.

Sam Korankye Ankrah has criticised a viral incident where a woman confronted her bishop over tithes, calling her remarks serious and inappropriate.

The Royalhouse Chapel International leader defended churches, stressing that many operate with strict financial accountability and contribute to social causes.

The controversy has reignited national debate on tithing, transparency, and trust in religious institutions across Ghana.

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Sam Korankye Ankrah, Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, has responded to the viral confrontation between a church member and her bishop over tithes, intensifying public debate around accountability in churches.

The controversy, first reported by Pulse Ghana, stems from a widely circulated video in which a woman openly challenged her church leader after he quoted Bible scripture, Malachi Chapter 3, suggesting that failure to pay tithes amounts to robbing God.

In the video, the woman argued that although she has the means to pay tithe, she has chosen not to, citing concerns about how such funds are utilised. Her remarks, which included accusations against church leadership, drew loud reactions from members of the congregation and sparked widespread online discussion.

Reacting to the incident, Apostle Korankye Ankrah criticised the woman’s comments, describing them as inappropriate and concerning.

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“I saw a viral video where a woman confronted her bishop over tithes after Malachi Chapter 3 was quoted,” he said. “The teaching was that anyone who refuses to give what belongs to God is, in effect, robbing Him.”

He expressed concern over the woman’s response, particularly her decision to publicly accuse church leaders.

He stated;

She admitted she could pay tithe but chose not to because of how the funds are used, and then went on to label church leaders as armed robbers. That is a very serious allegation

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The Apostle General defended the financial structures within established churches, stressing that many institutions operate with strict accountability systems.

He explained;

There are churches where money does not pass through the hands of bishops. Systems are in place to ensure transparency

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He further pointed to the social interventions undertaken by churches, including scholarship schemes, support for vulnerable groups, and contributions to healthcare facilities such as Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Koforidua Regional Hospital.

He added;

People should go and see the work being done,the hospital projects, support for senior citizens, and the many lives impacted

Apostle Korankye Ankrah indicated that while reports suggest the woman has apologised, further steps are necessary.

She must go beyond apologising to the bishop and also seek forgiveness from God,

he said, warning about the spiritual implications of such statements