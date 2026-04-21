‘If we’re robbers, then you are thieves too’ — Woman fires back at Methodist pastor over tithe claim (Video)

A female church member in Sunyani has sparked debate after calling her pastor and elders “thieves” over what she described as an unfair tithe policy that allegedly affects support given to members during funerals and emergencies.

A female member of Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church in Sunyani publicly called the pastor and elders “thieves” during a disagreement over tithe payments.

She claimed members who do not pay tithe are allegedly denied financial support during funerals or emergencies, which she described as unfair.

The woman said she has stopped paying tithe despite being able to afford it, arguing that the support given to members does not match the amount they contribute.

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A female member of the Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church has openly criticised her church pastor and elders, calling them “thieves” during a disagreement over tithe payments.

The incident happened after the pastor reportedly said that anyone who does not pay tithe is considered an armed robber according to biblical teachings.

Reacting to the statement, the woman said that if that explanation is true, then the same description should apply to the pastor and church elders as well.

You mentioned that the Bible says someone who does not pay their tithe is an armed robber. If that is the case, then when we are talking about armed robbers, it starts from you, Bishop, and the elders of the church; you are all armed robbers, she said.

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The woman also raised concerns about what she described as a church practice where members who do not pay tithe are denied financial help during funerals or personal emergencies, including the death of close relatives. She believes this system is unfair.

According to her, she is employed and capable of paying tithe but has chosen not to because she feels the support given to members does not match the amount they are expected to contribute.

I work and I can afford to pay a huge tithe, but I won't. I'd rather use that money for something else. If my mother is about to die and not yet dead, and you expect me to bring GH₵5,000 as tithe, only for the church to give GH₵500 to support me, I won't do that, she explained.

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She also recalled that in earlier years, when the church contributed smaller amounts, sometimes as little as GH$10 towards members' welfare, attendance was much higher and the auditorium was often full.

In her view, linking financial support strictly to tithe payment discourages members from participating fully in church activities.

She said the situation has led some members to stop attending the church. The confrontation has sparked conversations about fairness, support systems, and tithe practices within church communities.

Watch video below: