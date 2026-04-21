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Prince Yaw Owusu steps down as Asante Kotoko coach

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:36 - 21 April 2026
Prince Yaw Owusu steps down as Asante Kotoko coach
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Asante Kotoko have officially confirmed that Interim Head Coach Prince Yaw Owusu has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

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In a statement issued by Communications Director Sarfo Duku, the club indicated that the decision was made by the coach, who believes stepping aside is in the team’s best interest.

“Interim Head Coach Prince Yaw Owusu has stepped down from his role with immediate effect. The coach stated in his resignation letter that his decision was taken in the greatest interest of the club,” part of the statement read.

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Management of the club expressed appreciation for his efforts during his tenure, highlighting his professionalism and commitment.

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“Management expresses its sincere appreciation to Coach for his service, dedication, and commitment during his time with the club and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: 5 strikers that could lead Ghana's attack at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The club further announced that Youth Team Coach Hamza Obeng will assume responsibility for the senior team on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

“Asante Kotoko” also noted that a decision regarding the long-term technical direction of the team will be communicated in due course.

The bigger picture

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Hamza Obeng will be tasked with guiding the Porcupine Warriors through the remainder of the campaign, with the immediate objective of securing a fourth-place finish. The club is also expected to appoint a substantive head coach ahead of the next season as part of plans to stabilize and strengthen the team’s technical setup.

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