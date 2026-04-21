Prince Yaw Owusu steps down as Asante Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko have officially confirmed that Interim Head Coach Prince Yaw Owusu has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

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In a statement issued by Communications Director Sarfo Duku, the club indicated that the decision was made by the coach, who believes stepping aside is in the team’s best interest.

“Interim Head Coach Prince Yaw Owusu has stepped down from his role with immediate effect. The coach stated in his resignation letter that his decision was taken in the greatest interest of the club,” part of the statement read.

Management of the club expressed appreciation for his efforts during his tenure, highlighting his professionalism and commitment.

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“Management expresses its sincere appreciation to Coach for his service, dedication, and commitment during his time with the club and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,” the statement added.

The club further announced that Youth Team Coach Hamza Obeng will assume responsibility for the senior team on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

“Asante Kotoko” also noted that a decision regarding the long-term technical direction of the team will be communicated in due course.

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