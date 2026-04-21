Roger De Sa joins Black Stars as assistant coach to Carlos Queiroz for 2026 World Cup

Roger De Sá is set to arrive in Ghana to take up a role as assistant coach to Carlos Queiroz with the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

De Sá and Queiroz share a long-standing professional relationship, having previously worked together with both Egypt and Iran at the international level.

"I will fly out on Thursday to Accra to start working straight away," De Sá told KickOff.

"I think when the previous coach left, the Ghana FA looked at Carlos Queiroz, and obviously it happened very quickly. Within four to five days, it was done."

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The former Bidvest Wits head coach acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly the limited preparation time, extensive travel demands, and the difficulty of assembling a squad with most players based in Europe and limited opportunities for matches.

The bigger picture

Carlos Queiroz

Roger De Sá will play a key role in supporting Carlos Queiroz as the Black Stars aim to make a strong impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.