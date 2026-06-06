Black Stars to take on Honduras in final friendly ahead of World Cup
Ghana will face Honduras on June 9 in their final friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The match replaces a planned warm-up fixture against Jamaica that could not be finalised.
The Black Stars open their World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17.
Ghana's Black Stars will conclude their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a friendly match against Honduras on June 9 (expected date) after plans for a final warm-up game against Jamaica failed to materialise.
Reports indicate that the Jamaica fixture had initially been scheduled for June 10 as part of Ghana's build-up to the tournament, but the match was not finalised, leading the Ghana Football Association and the technical team to secure Honduras as an alternative opponent.
The behind-closed-doors encounter will provide head coach Carlos Queiroz with one last opportunity to assess his squad before the team travels to Canada for the start of the World Cup.
The Black Stars head into the game after a 1-1 draw with Wales in Cardiff on June 2. Ghana looked on course for victory after substitute Caleb Yirenkyi gave the visitors the lead in the 66th minute, only for Wales to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser through Lewis Koumas.
Despite the late setback, the performance offered some positives for Queiroz, who is still fine-tuning his squad following a series of injury concerns ahead of the tournament.
Ghana's preparations have been affected by the absence of key players including Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu, while defender Alexander Djiku was also forced out of the final squad through injury.
The Honduras clash is expected to provide a different tactical test for the Black Stars. Ghana will kickstart the campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17 before facing England and Croatia.