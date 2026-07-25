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Hearts of Oak appoint Nebojsa Kapor as head coach on two-year deal

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 18:29 - 25 July 2026
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Bosnian coach Nebojsa Kapor
Bosnian coach Nebojsa Kapor
Hearts of Oak have appointed Bosnian coach Nebojša Kapor as their new head coach on a two-year contract ahead of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.
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  • Hearts of Oak have appointed Bosnian coach Nebojša Kapor as their new head coach on a two-year contract ahead of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.

  • Kapor returns to Ghanaian football with extensive local experience, having previously managed Medeama SC, Bechem United and Tema Youth, and is expected to spearhead the Phobians' rebuilding project.

  • The former Ghana Premier League champions are targeting a return to title contention, with Kapor tasked with restoring Hearts of Oak to competing for major domestic honours and a place in continental football.

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Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed Bosnian coach Nebojša Kapor as their new head coach on a two-year contract ahead of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.

READ ALSO: 2026/27 Ghana Premier League fixtures released: Full schedule and Super Clash dates

The Phobians confirmed the appointment on Saturday, ending weeks of speculation over who would succeed Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, who left the club following the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign.

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Kapor returns to Ghanaian football with considerable local experience, having previously managed Tema Youth, Bechem United and Medeama SC. Due to his familiarity with the Ghanaian terrain, he is expected to play a key role in restoring Hearts' desire to reclaim their place among Ghana's elite clubs.

In announcing the appointment, Hearts of Oak said the move forms part of the club's long-term rebuilding strategy.

READ ALSO: 'I still haven't been given a reason' - Otto Addo reveals tensions with GFA after Black Stars exit

"The Board is confident Coach Kapor has the leadership and technical competence to lead Hearts of Oak into a new era of stability and success," the club said in a statement.

The club added that Kapor's appointment is the first of several changes expected within the technical team as preparations continue for the new season.

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Kapor faces the task of restoring Hearts to title contention after a difficult spell for the Accra-based giants, who have struggled to consistently challenge for continental and other major honours in recent seasons.

READ ALSO: CAS sets October 8 hearing for Senegal's AFCON 2025 title appeal against Morocco

The Bosnian tactician has built a reputation in Ghana for his knowledge of the local game, qualities Hearts believe align with their vision of building a competitive squad capable of competing for domestic trophies and returning to continental football.

Hearts will begin preparations under Kapor in the coming days ahead of the new Ghana Premier League campaign, which is scheduled to kick off in early September. Their opening league fixture is set to be at home against Berekum Chelsea.

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