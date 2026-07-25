Ghana to evacuate 1,000 more citizens from South Africa on July 26 and 27 as xenophobic attacks persist

Ghana has announced a new evacuation of about 1,000 nationals from South Africa as xenophobic attacks continue. The first flights are expected to arrive in Accra on July 26 and 27.

Ghana will evacuate about 1,000 nationals from South Africa in phases as anti-migrant violence continues to affect foreign residents.

The first evacuation flights are expected in Accra on July 26 and 27, with priority given to women, children, students, the elderly and people with medical conditions.

The latest operation follows earlier evacuations in May and June and comes amid wider regional concern over recurring xenophobic attacks targeting migrants in South Africa.

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The Government of Ghana has announced a new phase of evacuations for about 1,000 Ghanaian nationals from South Africa as anti-migrant violence continues to force foreign nationals to flee parts of the country.

"The latest phase of evacuations are expected to cover about 1,000 Ghanaians and will be done in groups," the ministry said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the evacuation would begin with Ghanaians who had already registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria to voluntarily return home under a government-assisted humanitarian programme.

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The Ghana🇬🇭 High Commission in Pretoria has temporarily suspended registration for its voluntary

“The evacuation exercise commences with Ghanaians who have already registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria to voluntarily return home with Government assistance”, the statement read.

According to the statement, the first flights are scheduled to arrive at Accra International Airport on Sunday, July 26, and Monday, July 27.

The government added that priority would be given to women, children, the elderly, students and people with medical conditions.

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The latest operation follows earlier evacuations carried out in May and June, when hundreds of Ghanaians were flown home after renewed xenophobic attacks disrupted their businesses, livelihoods and safety in South Africa.

The Ministry said Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria had reactivated its emergency consular response to assist citizens wishing to return home.

Distressed Ghanaians in South Africa have also been urged to contact the High Commission to facilitate travel arrangements and receive consular assistance.

The latest evacuation comes amid one of the most significant waves of anti-migrant unrest South Africa has experienced in years.

Recent protests targeting undocumented migrants have spread across several communities, prompting thousands of foreign nationals to seek assistance from their home governments. Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi and several other African countries have organised repatriation efforts for their citizens.

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The unrest has also prompted 2 Ghanaian nationals to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) to examine whether the repeated attacks on migrants could amount to crimes against humanity, although the petition was filed privately and not on behalf of the Ghanaian government.

This evacuation also builds on an earlier government programme that provided returning Ghanaians with financial assistance, transportation, psychological support and access to employment and business opportunities to help them rebuild their lives after returning home.