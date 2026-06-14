Tensions rise in South Africa as workers reject xenophobia and call for foreign worker return

Tensions rise in South Africa as workers reject xenophobia and call for foreign worker return

'If you chase them, we are nothing'- Factory workers call for return of foreign workers in South Africa

Factory workers in South Africa are protesting against xenophobia and calling for the return of foreign workers, warning that their absence is affecting jobs and economic activity.

Factory workers in South Africa have taken to the streets to protest against xenophobia and are calling for the return of foreign workers, saying their absence is affecting jobs and economic activity in key sectors.

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The workers argue that many foreign nationals are not only employees but also business owners and investors who help create employment opportunities.

They say when these foreigners leave the country, businesses shut down or reduce operations, leading to job losses for local workers.

They insist that foreign labour and investment play an important role in sustaining livelihoods and supporting the economy.

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One of the protesters said:

If you chase them, we are nothing. We are going to be hungry and we have children to take care of.

Another also stated:

Most of South African people are lazy, and they demand to much wages meanwhile they do not have the skills, they are now learning.

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The group also stressed that replacing skilled foreign workers is not easy, adding that “we cannot chase somebody without a replacement.”

The demonstrators are urging government authorities to reject xenophobia and ensure that foreign nationals are protected and allowed to continue contributing to the economy.

The protest comes amid renewed xenophobic tensions in parts of South Africa, where foreign nationals have recently faced harassment, threats, and in some cases displacement from informal trading spaces and communities.

Rising unemployment and economic pressure have been linked to growing anti-foreign sentiment in some areas.

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These tensions have raised concern among regional observers and affected foreign communities living in the country, particularly workers and small business owners from other African nations.

In response to growing insecurity concerns, countries such as Ghana and Nigeria have begun repatriating some of their nationals from affected areas in South Africa.

Authorities in both countries have moved to assist citizens who feel unsafe or have been impacted by rising tensions and instability.

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The repatriation efforts are aimed at ensuring the safety of affected citizens while monitoring the situation closely as diplomatic discussions continue.

Despite the tensions, the protesting workers are calling for peace, unity, and cooperation between locals and foreign nationals.