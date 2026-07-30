UEFA nations vow to boycott FIFA World Cups over private investment proposal

UEFA nations have agreed to boycott FIFA competitions over plans to sell stakes in World Cups to private investors, escalating tensions with world football's governing body.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and its 55 member associations have unanimously agreed to boycott FIFA competitions if world football's governing body proceeds with plans to sell ownership stakes in the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments to private investors.

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The decision was reached during a virtual meeting of UEFA's national associations on Thursday, marking one of the strongest collective responses yet to FIFA's proposed commercial restructuring.

In a statement released after the meeting, UEFA confirmed that all its members had "unanimously and unequivocally" rejected FIFA's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

The organisation warned that no UEFA national team would participate in FIFA tournaments until the proposal is completely abandoned and guarantees are provided that FIFA competitions will never again be opened to private ownership.

"As a result of today's discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership," UEFA said.

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If implemented, the boycott could affect future FIFA events, including the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil and the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

FIFA's investment proposal explained

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Earlier this week, FIFA announced plans to establish a new commercial entity known as FIFA Forward Enterprises (FFE), which would oversee the commercial rights of its flagship tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Under the proposal, FIFA would retain majority ownership while selling up to 21 per cent of FFE to private investors in a deal expected to generate approximately $4.2 billion (£3.2 billion).

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According to FIFA, the funds raised would be distributed among its 211 member associations to strengthen football development programmes worldwide and improve financial support for national federations.

The proposal is subject to approval by FIFA's member associations and the FIFA Council before September 19, with the organisation aiming to make the funds available from the beginning of 2027.

UEFA: 'The World Cup is not for sale'

UEFA

UEFA strongly criticised the proposal, insisting that football's premier tournament should never become a commercial asset owned by private investors.

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"The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product," UEFA said.

"It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale."

The European governing body argued that allowing investors to acquire ownership interests would fundamentally change football by prioritising shareholder profits over the interests of players, fans, clubs and national associations.

UEFA warned that such a model would place commercial returns above sporting integrity, influencing decisions on tournament formats, scheduling and the long-term future of the game.

"Football's future cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial return," the statement added.

UEFA criticises FIFA's leadership

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin

UEFA also condemned the way FIFA introduced the proposal, claiming there had been no meaningful consultation with member associations before details emerged publicly.

The organisation described the process as "irresponsible and indefensible", accusing FIFA of attempting to push through one of the most significant changes in football governance without proper transparency.

According to UEFA, national associations are now being forced to choose between accepting private ownership of football's biggest competitions or facing the consequences of opposing the proposal.

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"This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA's duty as the custodian of world football," UEFA stated.

The governing body concluded by reaffirming its position that the FIFA World Cup belongs to the global football community and should never become a privately owned commercial asset.