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Top 10 most educated African countries in 2026, according to the latest rankings

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:44 - 30 July 2026
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Education remains one of the strongest indicators of a country's social and economic development, influencing everything from employment opportunities to innovation and quality of life.
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  • Libya ranks as Africa's most educated country in 2026, according to World Population Review's Education Index, with Kenya and Zimbabwe completing the top three.

  • Ghana places 10th on the continental ranking, joining Nigeria, Namibia, Togo and Lesotho among Africa's highest-performing countries for educational attainment.

  • The Education Index is based on indicators such as expected years of schooling and mean years of schooling, rather than exam performance or school rankings.

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Drawing on data published by World Population Review, which references international education indicators including the UN Human Development Index (HDI) Education Index, several African countries stand out for their relatively strong education performance. The Education Index considers factors such as expected years of schooling and mean years of schooling to assess educational attainment.

Here are the 10 highest-ranked African countries** on the Education Index in 2026.

1. Libya — Education Index: 0.62

Libya ranks as Africa's highest-performing country on the Education Index. Despite political and economic challenges in recent years, it continues to record one of the continent's strongest education outcomes.

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2. Kenya — Education Index: 0.61

Kenya follows closely behind, supported by high school enrolment rates and continued investment in expanding access to education.

3. Zimbabwe — Education Index: 0.61

Zimbabwe has long maintained one of Africa's strongest literacy rates, helping it secure a place among the continent's best-performing education systems.

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4. Namibia — Education Index: 0.57

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Namibia continues to invest in improving access to quality education, contributing to its relatively high Education Index score.

5. Comoros — Education Index: 0.57

The island nation of Comoros ranks among Africa's leading countries on the Education Index, reflecting improvements in educational attainment.

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6. Togo — Education Index: 0.56

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Togo's steady progress in expanding educational opportunities places it among the continent's top performers.

7. Lesotho — Education Index: 0.56

Lesotho continues to benefit from strong investment in education, particularly in improving access to primary and secondary schooling.

8. São Tomé and Príncipe — Education Index: 0.56

The Central African island nation records one of Africa's highest Education Index scores, reflecting continued progress in schooling and literacy.

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9. Nigeria — Education Index: 0.55

Africa's most populous country ranks among the continent's top 10 on the Education Index, although significant regional disparities in access to education remain.

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10. Ghana — Education Index: 0.55

Ghana rounds out the top 10, driven by sustained investments in education and policies aimed at improving access to secondary and tertiary education.

How the ranking was compiled

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The rankings are based on World Population Review's 2026 Education Index, which draws on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index (HDI) education component. Rather than measuring exam performance alone, the index evaluates educational attainment using indicators such as average years of schooling and expected years of education.

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While the Education Index offers a useful comparison of educational development, it should not be interpreted as a direct measure of school quality or classroom performance. Broader factors, including funding, literacy, access to education and learning outcomes, also shape a country's education system.

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