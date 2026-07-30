How Upskill 4.0 Reflects Cardtonic’s Four-Year Commitment to Ghana’s Tech Community

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement

Advertisement

For four years, Cardtonic has steadily built a reputation for showing up for Africa’s tech community, not only through products like virtual dollar cards that help users access global digital services, but also through initiatives that create opportunities for growth and advancement.

What began in 2022 as a MacBook programme for promising tech talent has grown into one of the company's most consistent community initiatives, creating opportunities for professionals across different disciplines and career stages.

Now, Upskill is entering a new chapter, as Cardtonic launches Upskill 4.0, the programme is expanding beyond what previous editions offered.

With a larger reach, new opportunities, and Ghana joining the initiative for the first time, this year's edition reflects a broader commitment to reducing the barriers that prevent talented people from reaching their potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Four Years of Upskill Have Built Trust in the Tech Community

While Cardtonic is widely known as a fintech platform, Upskill has become one of its most recognised contributions to the tech community.

What has made the initiative stand out is not a one-off campaign, but the consistency behind it.

Over the years, Upskill has evolved from a promising idea into a programme that many aspiring and established professionals look forward to, creating opportunities for people who may otherwise lack access to the tools needed to advance their careers.

That sustained investment has helped build trust within the community. Rather than treating each edition as a standalone event, Cardtonic has continued to expand on what already exists, refining the programme and increasing its impact with every new edition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is this track record that makes Upskill 4.0 feel like a natural progression rather than a new direction. After spending years helping professionals overcome hardware limitations, the initiative is now broadening its focus to address another barrier that often stands between talented individuals and opportunity, which is access to quality learning.

What the MacBook Programme and Scholarship Fund Mean for Aspiring Tech Talent

Upskill 4.0 introduces two separate programmes designed to support talent at different stages of the tech journey.

The first is the MacBook support programme, which is aimed at professionals who already have the skills and experience but need access to better tools to continue growing. This year, 25 MacBooks will be awarded across six categories:

Software Engineering

Design

Product Management

Content Creation

Data Science and AI Engineering

Cybersecurity

Advertisement

Advertisement

The broad range of categories reflects the reality of today's tech ecosystem, where growth depends not only on developers but also on designers, creators, analysts, product professionals, and security specialists.

For the first time, the MacBook track will also be open to applicants in both Nigeria and Ghana. Ghana's inclusion reflects Cardtonic's existing presence in the country and extends the programme's reach to a wider community of tech professionals.

The second programme, the Upskill by Cardtonic Scholarship Fund 2026, focuses on individuals who are still building the skills needed to enter or advance within the industry. Through the scholarship fund, 20 learners will receive fully funded diploma programmes from AltSchool Africa in software engineering, data analysis, product management, design, and cybersecurity.

As a technology education institution, AltSchool Africa offers structured, career-focused, and accredited diploma programmes designed for African learners.

Beyond tuition, each scholar will also receive a ₦250,000 stipend. This recognises a reality many aspiring professionals face: learning often comes with challenges that extend beyond tuition fees. From financial pressures to personal responsibilities, these barriers can make it difficult to access opportunities for growth.

Cardtonic strengthens Africa's tech ecosystem through digital payment solutions and initiatives that create opportunities for innovation and career growth.

What Makes Upskill 4.0 Different From Previous Editions

The biggest difference between Upskill 4.0 and previous editions is that it goes beyond addressing a single challenge.

While earlier editions focused on helping professionals gain access to the tools they needed to grow, this year's programme also addresses access to learning through the introduction of the Upskill by Cardtonic Scholarship Fund 2026. Together, the two tracks support people at different stages of their journey, from aspiring professionals building new skills to experienced practitioners looking to advance their careers.

Upskill 4.0 also marks the first time professionals in Ghana will be eligible to participate in the MacBook initiative. Rather than introducing the programme to a new market,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana's inclusion reflects Cardtonic's existing presence in the country and strengthens its connection with a community it already serves.

Another defining feature of this year's edition is the emphasis on merit. Both tracks involve dedicated application and selection processes designed to identify candidates with strong potential and commitment.

Applicants for the MacBook programme will progress through application reviews, assessments, and TalentLlama interviews, while scholarship applicants will complete an AltSchool Africa entrance examination before moving on to interviews and final selection stages.

By introducing a learning track, extending opportunities to Ghana, and maintaining a structured selection process, Upskill 4.0 represents the programme's most comprehensive investment in talent development to date.

Cardtonic strengthens Africa's tech ecosystem through digital payment solutions and initiatives that create opportunities for innovation and career growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to Apply for the MacBook Programme and Scholarship Fund

Applications for both the MacBook support programme and the Upskill by Cardtonic Scholarship Fund 2026 will open on July 28 and close on August 28.

Interested applicants can visit the Upskill page to review the available options and apply for the programme that best aligns with their goals. While both tracks fall under Upskill 4.0, each has its own application and assessment process.

Applicants for the MacBook programme will undergo an application review, assessment, and interview process. Those applying for the scholarship fund will be required to complete an AltSchool Africa entrance examination before progressing to the interview stage.

Application reviews will take place between August 31 and September 3, with shortlisted candidates receiving feedback on September 5. Successful applicants will then move on to the relevant assessment stages on September 12 — the MacBook track assessment and the AltSchool Africa entrance exam for the Scholarship track — before results are announced on September 14 and September 16 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TalentLlama interviews for both tracks will run concurrently between September 22 and 25, with final selections announced between September 29 and 30.

Winners and scholarship recipients will be announced between October 1 and 2, ahead of the official prize-giving ceremony scheduled for October 10.

For full details on eligibility, application requirements, and programme timelines, prospective applicants can visit the Upskill page at cardtonic.com/upskill .

Cardtonic strengthens Africa's tech ecosystem through digital payment solutions and initiatives that create opportunities for innovation and career growth.

Final Thoughts

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four years after the first edition launched, Upskill has grown into something larger than a MacBook support programme.

It has become a reflection of what Cardtonic believes about talent across Africa: that potential exists in every community, but opportunity does not always arrive at the same pace.

Upskill 4.0 responds to that reality through two different paths. One provides the tools professionals need to do their work. The other provides the education and support aspiring professionals need to begin.

Together, they represent Cardtonic's most ambitious investment in the community yet and a continued commitment to helping more African talent access the opportunities they deserve.