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BECE 2026: How to check your BECE results (Simple step-by-step guide)

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:46 - 30 July 2026
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BECE 2026: How to check your BECE results (Simple step-by-step guide)
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The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).  In this blog post, we will show you how to check the 2026 BECE results online using your mobile device.

Candidates need a WAEC result checker PIN to view their individual results. The PIN can be purchased through the shortcode service by dialing the *713*5388# or visiting https://buycheckercodes.com.gh

How to check BECE school results on Phone

After purchasing the card, follow the official steps provided to assess your BECE results.

1. Go to the BECE result checking portal at https://eresults.waecgh.org/

2. Enter your Index number

3. Re-enter the Index number to confirm if it’s correct

4. Select Exam type (Eg, BECE School or BECE Private)

5. Choose the Exam year (2026)

6. Enter your Serial number (Eg, 180000000001)

7. Enter PIN (e.g., A1B2C3D4E5F9)

8. Tick the Captcha and

9. Click on the submit button and wait for a new window to display your 2024 BECE result.

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How to print your BECE 2026 Results

  1. Visit the nearest internet café or printing shop in your area.

  2. Inform the café or printing shop attendant that you would like to print your 2026 BECE results.

  3. Share or send the downloaded BECE results to them via WhatsApp, Bluetooth, AirDrop, or any preferred file-sharing method.

  4. The attendant will print a hard copy of your results for your records and future school placement processes.

The management of WAEC also cautioned candidates and the public to be wary of fraudsters who claim they can upgrade results for a fee. In this regard, candidates need to use the official checking website eresults.waecgh.org to see their examination grades.

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