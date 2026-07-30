Advertisement

Shatta Wale reveals why he rejected record labels and chose an independent music career

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:22 - 30 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Jnr populary know as Shatta Wale
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has explained why he has maintained his independence throughout his music career, arguing that his ability to handle multiple aspects of the business has reduced his reliance on traditional record labels.
Advertisement

  • Shatta Wale says he remained independent because he learnt to handle major aspects of his career, including music production, promotion and digital distribution, without relying on a record label.

  • The dancehall star explained that controlling his music business helped him generate income, save money and invest in other ventures over the years.

  • Although he admitted record labels can help artistes achieve global success, Shatta Wale warned musicians to understand the financial expectations and ownership issues that come with such deals.

Advertisement

The On God hitmaker revealed that his decision was influenced by the realisation that he was already carrying out many of the duties usually performed by a record company.

Speaking about his career journey, Shatta Wale said he learnt to produce, mix and master his own songs, create promotional materials and distribute his music on digital platforms without external assistance.

He said;

I found out I was doing everything a record label needed. Producing my own beats, mixing them, mastering them, doing my own flyers, uploading them on YouTube myself and on other stores myself because I'm a tech person, so I learnt all those things
Advertisement

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba's son warns of legal action against people spreading false claims about family

The award-winning musician explained that gaining control over these areas allowed him to manage his finances independently, save his earnings and explore other investment opportunities.

He stated;

I saw it from like 10 years ago that I could run myself properly and make money. I've been able to build that, save those monies, even venture into playing games on my phone and winning bigger money with the same money. So I've flipped the money

While Shatta Wale acknowledged the important role record labels can play in an artiste's growth, including providing funding, promotion and industry connections, he noted that such partnerships often come with expectations attached.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Mourners gather for Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral despite High Court injunction (VIDEO)

According to him, artistes who sign with labels must recognise that companies invest money with the aim of making significant returns from their success.

He said;

The advantage is that they can push you to become a superstar, but it's up to you to maintain it. The money they put into you, you have to put it at the back of your mind that they are going to get a lot from you

READ MORE: National Film Authority opens applications for Ghana's GH¢20 million Film Development Fund

Advertisement

The musician added that his years of experience in the industry and ownership of his catalogue have placed him in a stronger position to negotiate future partnerships. He stressed that maintaining control over his music rights and masters remains a key consideration should he ever enter into a record deal.

Shatta Wale's comments reflect his long-standing belief in artist independence and the importance of understanding the business side of the music industry.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Sports
30.07.2026
UEFA nations vow to boycott FIFA World Cups over private investment proposal
10 key constitutional recommendations accepted by Government in new reform proposals
News
30.07.2026
10 key constitutional recommendations accepted by Government in new reform proposals
Police reportedly stop hearse carrying Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s body over court injunction
Entertainment
30.07.2026
Police reportedly stop hearse carrying Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s body over court injunction
Government endorses 5-year presidential term and 35 years as minimum age for presidential candidates
News
30.07.2026
Government endorses 5-year presidential term and 35 years as minimum age for presidential candidates
John Mahama campaigning in Assin North
News
30.07.2026
Ghana's dual citizens could soon contest as MPs and hold public office without giving up foreign citizenship
Top 10 most educated African countries in 2026, according to the latest rankings
Entertainment
30.07.2026
Top 10 most educated African countries in 2026, according to the latest rankings