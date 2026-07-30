Mourners gather for Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral despite High Court injunction (VIDEO)

Mourners dressed in red and black gather at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region ahead of the planned burial of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka amid a court-ordered suspension of the funeral arrangements.

Mourners dressed in red and black gather at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region ahead of the planned burial of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka amid a court-ordered suspension of the funeral arrangements.

Family members, friends and supporters of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka have converged on Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region ahead of his planned burial, despite a High Court order temporarily halting the funeral arrangements.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region for the planned burial of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, despite a 10-day High Court injunction halting the funeral arrangements.

The injunction stems from an ongoing family dispute over who has the legal authority to organise the late Kristo Asafo founder’s funeral, with his son, Kwadwo Safo Akofena, and daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, at the centre of the disagreement.

Police have deployed officers to the venue to maintain security as preparations continue and uncertainty remains over whether the burial will proceed.

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Large crowds began arriving at the funeral grounds on the morning of 30 July 2026, with mourners dressed predominantly in red and black, the traditional colours of mourning in Ghana. While some travelled in chartered buses organised for the occasion, others arrived independently to pay their final respects to the renowned inventor, industrialist and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Security has also been heightened at the venue, with officers from the Ghana Police Service, including personnel from the Winneba Divisional Police Command, deployed to maintain law and order amid tensions surrounding the burial.

The gathering comes just a day after an Accra High Court issued a 10-day interim injunction restraining former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with the funeral, pending the resolution of an ongoing legal dispute over who has the authority to organise the late religious leader's final rites.

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The disagreement stems from competing claims within the Safo family regarding the implementation of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's final wishes. Reports indicate that his will entrusted the custody of his remains and responsibility for the funeral arrangements to his son, Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

Despite the court's ruling, preparations at the funeral grounds continued throughout the day as mourners streamed in to honour the memory of the Kristo Asafo founder.

Adwoa Safo has remained steadfast in her position, maintaining that the funeral should proceed as planned. She has argued that extensive preparations have already been completed and that significant financial resources have been committed towards the burial arrangements.

With funeral activities continuing on one hand and the court order remaining in force on the other, uncertainty persists over how the dispute will ultimately be resolved.

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