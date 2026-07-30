FIFA launches disciplinary action against Argentina FA, players over World Cup final clashes and Falklands banner

Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez clash with Spain's Gavi after the match [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]

Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez clash with Spain's Gavi after the match [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentina Football Association, several players and a coach following the World Cup final brawl against Spain and the display of a controversial Falklands banner during the tournament.

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA), several players and a member of the coaching staff following incidents during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and the display of a politically sensitive Falklands Islands banner during the tournament.

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World football's governing body confirmed on Wednesday that defender Leandro Paredes is under investigation for three alleged counts of assault, while Nahuel Molina faces two assault-related charges. Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala is also being investigated over one alleged assault offence.

Molina has additionally been charged with one count of unsporting behaviour. Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada and Spain star Gavi are also facing separate investigations for alleged unsporting conduct.

FIFA probes Argentina FA over multiple disciplinary breaches

Beyond the individual cases, FIFA's disciplinary committee has initiated proceedings against the AFA over several alleged violations, including:

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Using a sporting event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature.

Team misconduct.

Alleged discrimination and racist abuse.

Breaches relating to match order and security.

According to FIFA, the investigation concerns the display of "inappropriate messages" by Argentina's players and supporters, as well as incidents involving spectators throwing objects during several of the team's matches.

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World Cup final brawl under investigation

The disciplinary action follows Argentina's dramatic extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19, where Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal after Argentina had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Enzo Fernández.

Tensions boiled over after the final whistle as Spain's players celebrated their triumph. Video footage appeared to show Molina striking Spain midfielder Rodri, while Paredes allegedly grabbed Eric García by the throat before forcing Gavi to the ground during a larger confrontation involving players from both sides.

FIFA had already confirmed shortly after the match that the incidents would be reviewed by its disciplinary and ethics prosecutors.

Falklands banner sparks further controversy

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The World Cup final controversy came after another incident earlier in Argentina's campaign.

Following their victory over England in Atlanta, members of the Argentina squad displayed a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas are Argentine") during on-field celebrations.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and defender Nicolás Otamendi were seen holding the banner, which had first appeared among supporters before later being spread across the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Las Malvinas" is Argentina's name for the Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory located about 300 miles (480km) east of Argentina. Sovereignty over the islands has been disputed for decades, culminating in the 1982 Falklands War between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

FIFA rules prohibit political displays

FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) prohibit political flags, slogans and symbols from being displayed during official football matches, making the banner a potential breach of tournament regulations.

Despite the controversy, the White House defended the Argentine players' right to express themselves. Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the World Cup Task Force, said the players had the freedom to display the banner, citing First Amendment protections for free speech in the United States.