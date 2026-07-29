WAFCON 2026: Black Queens of Ghana begin campaign with commanding victory over Cape Verde

Ghana's Black Queens defeated Cape Verde 2-0 in their WAFCON 2026 opener, with Doris Boaduwaa scoring early to secure a winning start in Morocco.

The Black Queens of Ghana made a perfect start to their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over tournament debutants Cape Verde in their Group C opener in Morocco.

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Ghana asserted their authority from the opening whistle and needed just five minutes to break the deadlock. Forward Doris Boaduwaa rose highest to meet a cross, powering a superb header beyond the Cape Verde goalkeeper to hand the Black Queens an early lead.

The early goal allowed Ghana to dominate possession during the opening stages, dictating the tempo and pinning Cape Verde deep inside their own half. Although the debutants gradually settled into the contest and attempted to exploit spaces on the counterattack, the Black Queens' organised defence denied them any clear-cut opportunities.

Boaduwaa nearly doubled Ghana's advantage in the 15th minute after being played through on goal, but her effort was comfortably gathered by the Cape Verde goalkeeper.

Ghana continued to create chances, particularly from set pieces. Two dangerous corner kicks resulted in towering headers that narrowly cleared the crossbar, while Boaduwaa remained a constant threat in the air. Just before halftime, she came agonisingly close to scoring again, sending another powerful header inches wide of the post.

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The Black Queens resumed the second half with the same attacking intensity and were rewarded in the 54th minute. Under sustained pressure inside the penalty area, Cape Verde defender Viera Eleia inadvertently turned the ball into her own net while attempting to clear, gifting Ghana a deserved second goal.

The two-goal cushion gave Ghana greater confidence as they continued to press for a third. In the 65th minute, Chantelle delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Boaduwaa, whose strike was brilliantly saved by the goalkeeper. Priscilla Adubea reacted quickest to the rebound but failed to convert from close range.

Cape Verde nearly pulled one back in the 73rd minute when they fashioned their best chance of the evening, but Ghana goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan produced an outstanding save to preserve her clean sheet and deny the island nation a route back into the contest.

The Black Queens remained composed in the closing stages, controlling possession and frustrating Cape Verde's late attempts to reduce the deficit before seeing out a deserved 2-0 victory.