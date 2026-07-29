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National Film Authority opens applications for Ghana's GH¢20 million Film Development Fund

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:37 - 29 July 2026
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James Gardiner, Kafui Danku NFA
The National Film Authority (NFA) has officially opened applications for the GH¢20 million Film Development Fund (FDF), offering financial support to filmmakers, producers, distributors, cinema developers and other creative professionals across Ghana's film industry.
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  • The National Film Authority (NFA) has opened applications for the GH¢20 million Film Development Fund to support filmmakers, producers, distributors, cinema developers and other creative professionals across Ghana.

  • The fund will finance projects in seven key areas, including film production, script development, distribution, cinema infrastructure, training, research and international co-productions, with successful applicants eligible for up to 60% of their project budget.

  • Applicants must belong to an NFA-accredited professional association, have a valid Ghana Revenue Authority Tax Identification Number (TIN), and be tax compliant to qualify.

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Established under Section 29 of the Development and Classification of Film Act, 2016 (Act 935), the fund is designed to strengthen the country's film sector by improving access to financing for projects that promote Ghanaian storytelling, create employment opportunities and enhance the industry's global competitiveness.

The initiative will support projects across seven key areas, including film development, production, distribution and marketing, cinema infrastructure, training and capacity development, research and innovation, and international co-productions.

Under the development funding category, writers, producers, filmmakers, production companies and creative entrepreneurs can apply for financial assistance to cover scriptwriting, story development, research, proof-of-concept projects and project packaging.

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Production funding will be available for feature films, documentaries, television series, animation, games and digital content. Eligible applicants include filmmakers, producers, television and film production companies, as well as creative entrepreneurs.

The fund will also finance distribution and marketing activities such as publicity campaigns, cinema releases, film festival participation, digital distribution, subtitling and dubbing to help Ghanaian productions reach wider audiences both locally and internationally.

Cinema owners and investors will benefit through support for new cinema construction, refurbishment projects, equipment purchases and accessibility improvements aimed at expanding exhibition opportunities across the country.

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Training and professional development form another key pillar of the initiative. Educational institutions, industry associations and training providers can seek funding for workshops, masterclasses, apprenticeships, scholarships, fellowships, conferences, mentorship programmes and professional certification.

The FDF will further invest in research and innovation by supporting audience studies, market intelligence, virtual production, artificial intelligence, animation technology and gaming development. Universities, innovation hubs, research institutions and technology companies are all eligible to apply under this category.

In addition, the fund will promote international collaboration by supporting treaty co-productions, global partnerships, export promotion, market access initiatives and foreign co-financing arrangements involving Ghanaian filmmakers.

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According to the NFA, eligible applicants include cinema developers, filmmakers, producers, distributors, marketers, exhibitors, television production companies and film production companies.

Applicants must, however, belong to a recognised professional association within Ghana's film industry. These include organisations such as the Ghana Actors Guild, Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Film Crew Association of Ghana (FICAG), Ghana Academy of Film and Television Arts (GAFTA), Film Directors Guild of Ghana (FDGG), the Film Distributors and Marketers Association, the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, and other accredited professional bodies recognised by the NFA.

Prospective beneficiaries are also required to have a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN), be registered with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and remain tax compliant throughout the application process.

The authority explained that the Film Development Fund will operate as a revolving fund, meaning successful applicants will receive financing of up to 60 per cent of their project's total budget. Once projects begin generating revenue, the funds will be repaid under agreed terms and reinvested to finance future productions.

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Applicants are expected to demonstrate how they intend to finance the remaining 40 per cent of their project costs.

Funding for the initiative will come from several sources permitted under Act 935, including government budget allocations, grants, donations, service charges, industry contributions and strategic partnerships.

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The launch of the GH¢20 million Film Development Fund marks one of the most significant financial interventions in Ghana's film industry in recent years and is expected to provide a major boost for local content creation and the long-term growth of the country's creative economy.

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