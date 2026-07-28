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Choirmaster breaks down in tears at airport ahead of Beverly Afaglo’s funeral

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:50 - 28 July 2026
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Choirmaster is comforted by former Praye bandmate Praye Tiatia after breaking down in tears at Kotoka International Airport ahead of Beverly Afaglo’s funeral.
Ghanaian musician Choirmaster was overcome with emotion as he arrived at Kotoka International Airport, where he was welcomed home by close friends and supporters ahead of the funeral of his late wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.
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  • Choirmaster became emotional and broke down in tears after reuniting with his longtime friend and former Praye bandmate, Praye Tiatia, at Kotoka International Airport.

  • The musician returned to Ghana ahead of the final funeral rites of his late wife, actress Beverly Afaglo, who passed away in May 2026 after an illness.

  • Beverly Afaglo’s funeral is scheduled for 8 August 2026 at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, followed by a private burial ceremony.

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The singer, whose real name is Eugene Baah, returned to Ghana on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, following a period abroad. His arrival comes less than two weeks before the final funeral rites of Beverly Afaglo, who passed away in May 2026 after battling illness.

One of the most emotional moments unfolded when Choirmaster reunited with his longtime friend and former Praye group member, Praye Tiatia. The pair shared a heartfelt embrace at the airport, with the musician visibly breaking down in tears as those around him offered comfort and support.

Videos of the emotional reunion quickly circulated across social media after being shared by blogger Tema Jesus Official, drawing an outpouring of sympathy from fans and members of the entertainment industry.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale reveals why he and Burna Boy stopped speaking (VIDEO)

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Dressed in black, Choirmaster appeared deeply affected as he prepared to bid a final farewell to the woman he married in April 2012.

Beverly Afaglo's final funeral rites are scheduled for Saturday, 8 August 2026, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra. A private burial ceremony will follow, with relatives, colleagues, friends and well-wishers expected to gather to celebrate her life and pay their last respects.

The emotional airport reunion has since resonated with many Ghanaians, serving as a poignant reminder of the grief Choirmaster continues to endure following the loss of his wife.

@temajesus_official

An emotional Choirmaster broke down in tears as he reunited with his colleague and longtime friend, Praye Tiatia, at the Kotoka International Airport. The heartfelt embrace reflected the deep grief and support surrounding him ahead of the final funeral rites of his late wife, Beverly Afaglo.

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