Advertisement

FDA confiscates smoked fish after Buzstop Boys expose unhygienic fish handling in Tema Newtown

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:00 - 28 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
FDA confiscates smoked fish after Buzstop Boys expose unhygienic fish handling in Tema Newtown
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated smoked fish after a viral video exposed unhygienic fish handling in Tema Newtown. The operation, carried out with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and Ghana Police Service, followed calls from Buzstop Boys for urgent action on food safety.
Advertisement

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated smoked and dried fish following a viral video showing fish being processed under unhygienic conditions in Tema Newtown.

Advertisement

The action comes after Buzstop Boys publicly called on the FDA to investigate the situation, warning that poor fish handling practices could pose serious health risks to consumers.

In a statement released on July 28, the FDA said it became aware of the viral footage showing smoked and salted (dried) fish being processed in unsanitary conditions.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why holding your pee for too long can be harmful to your health

The Authority said it has dealt with similar incidents in the past and continues to work with other state agencies to promote safe food handling and protect public health.

Advertisement

Following the circulation of the video, the FDA dispatched a rapid response team to the area on Monday, 27 July, in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Police Service.

According to the FDA, officials inspected the site and immediately confiscated fish that had been exposed to unhygienic conditions to prevent it from reaching consumers.

The affected fish processors were also educated on the health risks associated with poor hygiene during fish processing.

READ ALSO: Here's why women need more sleep than men

The Authority added that it will continue working with fish processors and fishmongers across the identified coastal districts to improve hygiene standards and ensure food safety.

Advertisement

Before the FDA's response, Buzstop Boys had issued a public appeal urging the Authority to inspect fish handling practices in Tema Newtown.

The group expressed concern about the way fish was being handled, stored and sold, saying poor sanitation could endanger public health.

It urged the FDA to ensure that fish vendors comply with food safety regulations, stressing that proper handling, transportation and storage of fish are essential for protecting consumers and maintaining confidence in the food supply.

READ ALSO: Beyond skipping meals: What really causes stomach ulcers?

The FDA has urged the public to take the following precautions when buying smoked or dried fish:

Advertisement

  • Buy fish only from reputable and hygienic vendors.

  • Carefully inspect fish before purchase and avoid products with an unpleasant smell, unusual colour or signs of spoilage.

  • Wash smoked or dried fish thoroughly before cooking.

  • Ensure fish is properly cooked before consumption.

  • Report suspected unhygienic food processing, storage or sales to the nearest FDA office or local assembly.

The Authority assured the public that it will continue collaborating with partner agencies to remove unsafe fish from the market while strengthening education and enforcement efforts to protect public health.

It also encouraged Ghanaians to remain calm and continue observing recommended food safety practices as investigations and inspections continue.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Executive Director of the Institute of Community Sustainability (ICS), Eric Jerry Aidoo (left), an image of a dog and cat (middle) and an image of the supreme court (right)
News
28.07.2026
Ghana’s cat-and-dog meat dispute reaches the Supreme Court: What the case is asking judges to decide
FDA confiscates smoked fish after Buzstop Boys expose unhygienic fish handling in Tema Newtown
Lifestyle
28.07.2026
FDA confiscates smoked fish after Buzstop Boys expose unhygienic fish handling in Tema Newtown
A picture of Kaneshie public transport 'trotro' station in Accra. Source: ghana.for91days.com
News
28.07.2026
Relief for Ghanaians as GPRTU suspends proposed 30% fare increment
Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/ShattaWale]
Entertainment
28.07.2026
Shatta Wale reveals why he and Burna Boy stopped speaking (VIDEO)
Wontumi apologises to Mahama and First Lady, appeals for presidential pardon
News
28.07.2026
Wontumi apologises to Mahama and First Lady, appeals for presidential pardon
10 countries with the weakest passports in Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings
News
28.07.2026
10 countries with the weakest passports in Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings