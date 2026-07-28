FDA confiscates smoked fish after Buzstop Boys expose unhygienic fish handling in Tema Newtown

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated smoked fish after a viral video exposed unhygienic fish handling in Tema Newtown. The operation, carried out with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and Ghana Police Service, followed calls from Buzstop Boys for urgent action on food safety.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated smoked and dried fish following a viral video showing fish being processed under unhygienic conditions in Tema Newtown.

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The action comes after Buzstop Boys publicly called on the FDA to investigate the situation, warning that poor fish handling practices could pose serious health risks to consumers.

In a statement released on July 28, the FDA said it became aware of the viral footage showing smoked and salted (dried) fish being processed in unsanitary conditions.

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The Authority said it has dealt with similar incidents in the past and continues to work with other state agencies to promote safe food handling and protect public health.

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Following the circulation of the video, the FDA dispatched a rapid response team to the area on Monday, 27 July, in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Police Service.

According to the FDA, officials inspected the site and immediately confiscated fish that had been exposed to unhygienic conditions to prevent it from reaching consumers.

The affected fish processors were also educated on the health risks associated with poor hygiene during fish processing.

The Authority added that it will continue working with fish processors and fishmongers across the identified coastal districts to improve hygiene standards and ensure food safety.

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Before the FDA's response, Buzstop Boys had issued a public appeal urging the Authority to inspect fish handling practices in Tema Newtown.

The group expressed concern about the way fish was being handled, stored and sold, saying poor sanitation could endanger public health.

It urged the FDA to ensure that fish vendors comply with food safety regulations, stressing that proper handling, transportation and storage of fish are essential for protecting consumers and maintaining confidence in the food supply.

The FDA has urged the public to take the following precautions when buying smoked or dried fish:

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Buy fish only from reputable and hygienic vendors.

Carefully inspect fish before purchase and avoid products with an unpleasant smell, unusual colour or signs of spoilage.

Wash smoked or dried fish thoroughly before cooking.

Ensure fish is properly cooked before consumption.

Report suspected unhygienic food processing, storage or sales to the nearest FDA office or local assembly.

The Authority assured the public that it will continue collaborating with partner agencies to remove unsafe fish from the market while strengthening education and enforcement efforts to protect public health.

It also encouraged Ghanaians to remain calm and continue observing recommended food safety practices as investigations and inspections continue.